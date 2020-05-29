AllHipHop
Cardi B & Tomi Lahren Clash Online Over Looting Taking Place In Minneapolis

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Their political Twitter feud continues.

(AllHipHop News) On May 27, Cardi B tweeted, "They looting in Minnesota and as much as I don’t like this type of violence it is what it is. Too much peaceful marches, too much trending hashtags and NO SOLUTIONS! The people are left with NO CHOICE."

The NYC-bred rapper's tweet was addressing the citizens taking to the streets in Minneapolis in response to George Floyd being killed by a local police officer. The 46-year-old Black man died after now-fired police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on a prone, handcuffed Floyd for at least seven minutes.

Conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren had a different opinion about the uprising in Minnesota. She tweeted, "How does looting, rioting and destroying your OWN community bring justice for anyone?"

Cardi then fired back, "How does targeting, profiling, beating and murdering black men with no consequence equal serving and protecting? Who’s giving them justice and trust on cops? Mind your business and eat your salad!"

This is not the first time the Grammy winner and the Donald Trump supporter clashed online. Cardi added the phrase "dog walk" to the political vernacular when she clapped back at Lahren in 2019 for attacking her support of Democratic candidates.

In addition, Cardi B uploaded a 2:20-minute video to Twitter on Friday in order to further explain her thoughts on the looting in Minneapolis. The clip included the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker discussing the numerous police killings of African-Americans in the social media era.

"Let's say since Instagram started. How many peaceful protests have we seen? How many trending hashtags have we seen? These hashtags keep repeating themselves," said Cardi.

She added, "People are tired. They're tired of showing that motherf*ckers are educated, motherf*ckers could take the grown and adult way and act peaceful. People are tired of that. So now this is what people have to resort to."

