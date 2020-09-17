Cardi B Touched By Lizzo's Kind Act Amidst Divorce From Offset

Rap star Lizzo is showing support for her good friend Cardi B, who's going through it with her soon-to-be ex-husband Offset.

(AllHipHop News) Lizzo has given Cardi B something to smile about after filing for divorce from husband Offset by sending her a bouquet of blooms.

The "WAP" rapper filed a petition to end her three-year marriage to the Migos star in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday and a day later, she shared video of her supportive and thoughtful gift from the "Truth Hurts" star on Instagram.

"Isn't Lizzo the nicest person in the world?" Cardi said as she showed off the flowers. "Look what she sent me! She is just a beautiful a## person. I just love her so much."

In the accompanying card, Lizzo reeled off her pal's accomplishments, writing: "Flowers for a flower! Congrats on all of your successes this summer - know you are loved and are love."

And there's more to come - Lizzo signed off by writing: "P.S. I'm sending you something good this week. Love, Lizzo!"