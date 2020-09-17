AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Cardi B Touched By Lizzo's Kind Act Amidst Divorce From Offset

AllHipHop Staff

Rap star Lizzo is showing support for her good friend Cardi B, who's going through it with her soon-to-be ex-husband Offset.

(AllHipHop News) Lizzo has given Cardi B something to smile about after filing for divorce from husband Offset by sending her a bouquet of blooms.

The "WAP" rapper filed a petition to end her three-year marriage to the Migos star in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday and a day later, she shared video of her supportive and thoughtful gift from the "Truth Hurts" star on Instagram.

"Isn't Lizzo the nicest person in the world?" Cardi said as she showed off the flowers. "Look what she sent me! She is just a beautiful a## person. I just love her so much."

In the accompanying card, Lizzo reeled off her pal's accomplishments, writing: "Flowers for a flower! Congrats on all of your successes this summer - know you are loved and are love."

And there's more to come - Lizzo signed off by writing: "P.S. I'm sending you something good this week. Love, Lizzo!"

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Street Star Norbes Sues URL For $40 Million And Claims He is A Partner

One of URL's former top talent scouts claims he was actually an owner in a $40 million lawsuit against the battle rap league.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kanye West Back On Twitter After Pee Storm And Doxing Ban

Kanye West Back On Twitter After Pee Storm And Doxing Ban

AllHipHop Staff

NLE Choppa & Logic Co-Sign Kanye West's Complaints About Major Record Labels

"Industry rule number four-thousand-and-eighty; record company people are shady."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Travis Scott Fined Over Supersized Crowd At McDonald's

An event promoting Travis Scott's new Happy meal got out of hand and resulted in a fine for the rap star.

AllHipHop Staff

Nicki Minaj Wins Battle With Tracy Chapman But War Continues

A judge has ruled in favor of Nicki Minaj, dealing a serious blow to Tracy Chapman's case.

AllHipHop Staff

Tyler, The Creator Launches His Own Ice Cream Flavor

Tyler, The Creator continues his push into the ice cream business with a new flavor called Pluto Bleu.

AllHipHop Staff

Tyga Promises Racy "Fun" On His OnlyFans Account

Tyga is the latest celebrity to try and cash in on the OnlyFans craze with his own account.

AllHipHop Staff

Jim Jones Hosts Christian Mixtape With Rapper Nucci Reyo

The Dipset capo decided to link up with rapper Nucci Reyo on his new mixtape "This Far by Faith."

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

$MKingpin

Lil Nas X Prepping Kids Book To Help Kids Learn How To Read

The "Old Town Road" hit maker has teamed with Random House Kids to release his own children's book.

AllHipHop Staff

Chief Keef & Polo G To Take Part In Dreamstage Virtual Concert

The upcoming high-def experience is being dubbed the "largest Hip Hop virtual concert to date."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)