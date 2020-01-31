Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, & Ludacris To Perform At Livestreamed "Road To F9" Concert

(AllHipHop News) The ninth chapter in the billion-dollar Fast & Furious movie franchise is expected to hit North American theaters on May 22. F9's cast will feature some high-profile celebrity cameos.

Cardi B is one of those A-list entertainers that shot scenes for the upcoming motion picture. The "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It" chart-topper is also taking part in "The Road To F9 Concert & Trailer Drop" event.

Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Ozuna, and Fast & Furious actor Ludacris will perform at the Miami-set showcase as well. "The Road To F9" will stream live today (January 31) on The Fast Saga's Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages beginning at 3 pm ET/12 pm PT.

F9 stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and John Cena. The action flick was directed by Justin Lin (The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6).