AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Cardi B Worries Fans With Stomachache Tweet

Fatima Barrie

Cardi B’s tweet about her stomach hurting has fans thinking one of two things.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B has fans worried about one of her most recent tweets.

The Bronx rapper tweeted on Sunday evening about having a stomachache lasting over a day.

She shared, “I have such a uncomfortable stomachache for the past 24 hours.” Paired with a facepalm emoji, she concluded, “I’m so irritated by it .”

Cardi’s fans then went into a frenzy, replying to her tweet, speculating that the rapper may have coronavirus.

The star has been pretty vocal on social media about COVID-19 and her thoughts about the United States' lack of preparation and handling of the pandemic.

A twitter user named @Lil_Myzz_Shady responded to the tweet with Cardi’s viral coronavirus video.

Some fans even took it further in the replies to her stomachache tweet, thinking she’s pregnant.

A user named @BardiUpdatess tweeted, “Better not be a baby in there…” accompanied by a gif of the rapper herself. Whatever the cause of Cardi’s stomachache, well wishes to the rapper during this scary time.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"Love & Hip Hop Hollywood" Star Stricken With Coronavirus

Sincere Show gets personal about his health in a recent Instagram post.

Fatima Barrie

Ex-Gangmember Says 'Nipsey Hussle "Forgot The Rules Of The Streets"

According to an ol’ head affiliated with the gang culture on the BBC Three documentary, "The Mysterious Murder Of Nipsey Hussle," the rapper was killed because he forgot the rules of the street.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Kingpinn

Future's Alleged Baby Mama Wants Breathtaking Amount Of Money Each Month

Eliza Reign, the woman that is allegedly the mother of his youngest daughter is reportedly asking for her former lover to shell out a huge amount of cash, thanks to Forbes!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Lady2020

50 Cent Explains Why Put "For Life" On TV Instead Of Film

50 Cent explains why "For Life" ended up on television instead of in the movie theaters.

Fatima Barrie

by

mobdroportuagal

Diddy Calls Out Trump In Plea To Help Healthcare Workers

Diddy took to social media this weekend to bring awareness to healthcare workers working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fatima Barrie

Chris Brown Hides From Fan Trying to Break Into His L.A. Home

Chris Brown had a scary run-in with a crazy fan Saturday and he was forced to take cover.

Fatima Barrie

Urbanworld Film Festival Calls For Submissions

Hip-Hop is part of the fabric of the Ubranworld Film Festival and this year will be no different as organizers launch the submission process for this year's event!

Fatima Barrie

EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly Tells Judge It's Not Illegal To Spread Herpes

R. Kelly just challenged a statute in New York being used to charge him with a crime for spreading Herpes. But he claims the law makes sex illegal in all of New York!

Nolan Strong

Birdman, Young Thug Struck Deals With Prosecutors, Says Lil Wayne's Injured Bus Driver

Lil Wayne’s bus driver suspects Birdman and Young Thug made secret deals in a 2015 shooting, which left the rap star's bus riddled with bullets in Atlanta.

Fatima Barrie

by

Jamal50

Post Malone Hosting Virtual Beer Pong Tournament To Help During Pandemic

Post Malone and his friends are playing in a beer pong tournament raise money for coronavirus relief.

Fatima Barrie

by

klassic20