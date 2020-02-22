AllHipHop
Cardi Denies Beating Up Security Guard In A Medical Office

Mike Winslow

A security guard claims Cardi B. handed her a beating after she tried to record the rapper after a doctor's visit.

(AllHipHop News) Cardi B has just been hit with a lawsuit for getting into a fight with a security guard when she was four months pregnant with her daughter.

According to reports, a woman named Emani Ellis is suing the rapper for spitting and punching on her during a fight at a medical office in February of 2018.

Ellis says she was working her job as a security guard in the building when she spotted the rapper, who was pregnant with her child at the time of the incident.

According to Ellis, she tried to get a photograph and record some video of Cardi, who leaving her doctor's appointment.

Cardi was apparently in no mood to be photographed and their encounter soon escalated into a full-fight, with Ellis on the losing end.

During the beating, Cardi allegedly hurled racial slurs at Ellis, while punching and beating the security guard.

Ironically, Emani Ellis ended up getting fired from her security gig, because she allegedly violated Cardi's privacy.

Cardi B has denied any physical altercation took place between the two women, but she admitted her doctor had the overzealous guard canned because of her unprofessionalism in attempting to record the world-famous rapper. 

