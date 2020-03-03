Cash Money Records Signs Dallas Rapper Fat Yunginn

Slim and Baby Have Signed Dallas Rapper Fat Yunginn to Cash Money Records

(AllHipHop News) Over the weekend Dallas, Texas rapper Fat Yunginn and Cash Money Records announced the Pleasant Grove rapper's signing to their iconic rap label*.* Pictured above with Birdman and Ronald "Slim" Williams, this young upstart has officially inked a deal with one of the highest grossing Hip-Hop/Rap labels in the history of the genre, joining a new generation of rappers on the imprint in NLE Choppa and Blueface .

First getting notoriety for his song "Sack Up" in 2016, Fat Yunginn says he always wanted to sign with Cash Money Records and that it's a "perfect match," despite the labels well know legal cases with Lil Wayne and others.

"I grew up off Cash Money, I grew up listening to them. I ain't gonna lie I always wanted to be on Cash Money and I always wanted to sign with them. I don't really go off what other people say or what they do and say about Cash Money. Birdman came up talking about he was the # 1 Stunna and if you listen to my flow you can hear my ooh flow fits with this brand. Sack Season / Cash Money Records. It's a perfect match."

Fat Yunginn was raised in Dallas' Pleasant Grove and drew inspiration from his father's passing developing his buzz on the strip club scene in Dallas.

"I'm from Dallas Texas, from a hood out there called Pleasant Grove. I started doing music once my Pops passed away and I just took to music and it was just going up from there. Once I dropped Sack Up it went crazy in the strip clubs and so after that I started taking it more seriously. One night I went in the strip club and tipped a couple of females and this big DJ in Dallas named DJ Hit That began spinning it. It took off from there and I did my first paid show off that song," Fat Yunginn said. "As far as Dallas and the surrounding areas I was able to perform Sack Up out there and I was able to build up my brand. We're called Sack Season Ent, but we call ourselves Sack Babies. Anything that has to do with a sack of money we about that. Thats basically how they know me around here."

Going forward Fat Younginn is preparing for the release of his next single called, "Show My Ass" featuring fellow Dallas rapper Yella Beezy.

"I got another song called Show My Ass thats another club banger with Yella Beezy and we gonna release that one through Cash Money. I got the visual for my next track, it's just to get my sound out there a little more and my ooh flow. Its my ad lib you can hear in a lot of my songs. Then I have another with Rylo Rodriguez and another one with Euro Gotti. I got a lot of unreleased music I can't wait for the fans to hear it," he added. "I can get in there and start from scratch, the ooo flow, I have fun in the studio. When I came up with the ooh flow I was just playing around people have just been gravitating towards it."

​