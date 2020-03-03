AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Cash Money Records Signs Dallas Rapper Fat Yunginn

OnlineCrates

Slim and Baby Have Signed Dallas Rapper Fat Yunginn to Cash Money Records

(AllHipHop News) Over the weekend Dallas, Texas rapper Fat Yunginn and Cash Money Records announced the Pleasant Grove rapper's signing to their iconic rap label*.* Pictured above with Birdman and Ronald "Slim" Williams, this young upstart has officially inked a deal with one of the highest grossing Hip-Hop/Rap labels in the history of the genre, joining a new generation of rappers on the imprint in NLE Choppa and Blueface .

First getting notoriety for his song "Sack Up" in 2016, Fat Yunginn says he always wanted to sign with Cash Money Records and that it's a "perfect match," despite the labels well know legal cases with Lil Wayne and others.

"I grew up off Cash Money, I grew up listening to them. I ain't gonna lie I always wanted to be on Cash Money and I always wanted to sign with them. I don't really go off what other people say or what they do and say about Cash Money. Birdman came up talking about he was the # 1 Stunna and if you listen to my flow you can hear my ooh flow fits with this brand. Sack Season / Cash Money Records. It's a perfect match."

Fat Yunginn was raised in Dallas' Pleasant Grove and drew inspiration from his father's passing developing his buzz on the strip club scene in Dallas. 

"I'm from Dallas Texas, from a hood out there called Pleasant Grove. I started doing music once my Pops passed away and I just took to music and it was just going up from there. Once I dropped Sack Up it went crazy in the strip clubs and so after that I started taking it more seriously. One night I went in the strip club and tipped a couple of females and this big DJ in Dallas named DJ Hit That began spinning it.  It took off from there and I did my first paid show off that song," Fat Yunginn said.   "As far as Dallas and the surrounding areas I was able to perform Sack Up out there and I was able to build up my brand. We're called Sack Season Ent, but we call ourselves Sack Babies. Anything that has to do with a sack of money we about that. Thats basically how they know me around here."

Going forward Fat Younginn is preparing for the release of his next single called, "Show My Ass" featuring fellow Dallas rapper Yella Beezy.

"I got another song called Show My Ass thats another club banger with Yella Beezy and we gonna release that one through Cash Money. I got the visual for my next track, it's just to get my sound out there a little more and my ooh flow. Its my ad lib you can hear in a lot of my songs. Then I have another with Rylo Rodriguez and another one with Euro Gotti. I got a lot of unreleased music I can't wait for the fans to hear it," he added.  "I can get in there and start from scratch, the ooo flow, I have fun in the studio. When I came up with the ooh flow I was just playing around people have just been gravitating towards it."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Philadelphia Man Convicted Of Murdering Nicki Minaj's Tour Manager

Two people are now set to be incarcerated over a violent incident in Germantown.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

MaryMartinez

50 Cent Tries To Recruit Drake & Chris Brown For Posthumous Pop Smoke Album

Roddy Ricch seems to be on board with Fiddy's latest music move.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

CoolAsIce

The Notorious B.I.G.'s B-Day To Be Celebrated By The Universal Hip Hop Museum

While the museum will not open until 2023 in the Bronx, the cultural center took to social media to announce that Down Lo Music and UHHM have teamed up for this epic celebration of Biggie Smalls!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: AR-AB Gets New Sentencing Date On Kingpin Charges

AR-AB will be sentenced this May after he was convicted of being a drug kingpin in Philadelphia.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Whodey1983

Public Enemy Parts Ways With Flavor Flav Over Bernie Sanders Rally Dispute

Chuck D implies the 'Flavor of Love' star is ungrateful.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

realest357

Doja Cat Talks Putting On Other Female Rappers Ashnikko & BigKlit

The 24-year-old, LA-based performer is climbing the charts.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

MaryMartinez

Lil Baby Talks People Wanting Him To Beef With DaBaby Over His Name

Watch Joe Budden's interview with the "Sum 2 Prove" rhymer.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Flavor Flav Says Chuck D. Allowed Bernie Sanders To Tear Public Enemy Apart

Public Enemy's Flavor Flav says Chuck D. has no authority to fire him from the legendary rap group as their internal war over Bernie Sanders continues.

AllHipHop Staff

Bankroll Fresh To Be Honored At T.I.'s Trap Museum With Silent Party

Bankroll Fresh's record label Street Money Worldwide is releasing the late rapper's debut album "In Bank We Trust."

AllHipHop Staff

"Mob Wives" Star Drita D'Avanzo Launches Rap Career

While you might know her for punching people's eyes out, and rocking with Staten Island's Italian mafia, D'Avanzo can also catch wreck on the mic.

Kershaw St. Jawnson