Cassie Asks Judge To Shut Up Furious Freak-Off Worker Over Ugly Online Threats

Cassie sought court protection from Clayton Howard after alleged online threats in her $20 million Diddy-linked lawsuit.

Cassie asked a Los Angeles judge to shut down Clayton Howard after her lawyers said he threatened her online in a Diddy lawsuit.

The singer’s legal team filed a June 10 letter requesting that Judge Anne Hwang set a schedule for a protective order.

In plain English, Cassie wants the court to stop Howard from posting more attacks about her and her lawyers while his $20 million lawsuit plays out.

Howard is suing Cassie and Sean “Diddy” Combs in federal court in California. He claims they used him in so-called freak-off sessions, trafficked him and left him with an STD. AllHipHop previously reported that Howard is seeking $20 million in damages while representing himself and studying law.

Now Cassie is trying to put a legal muzzle on him. Her lawyers at Wigdor LLP said Howard posted a June 7 video after Cassie filed a motion to dismiss his case.

In the clip, Howard identified himself and said he was “currently suing Diddy and Cassie,” according to the filing. The lawyers said the nine-minute rant targeted Cassie and Wigdor because she moved to toss the lawsuit.

Mélodie C. Han, Douglas H. Wigdor and Meredith A. Firetog quoted Howard as telling Cassie, “B####, I’m going to burn you out with fire.” They also said he warned Cassie and Wigdor, “He wants to play stupid games, you want to play stupid games, you can win stupid prizes.”

The filing did not stop there.

Cassie’s lawyers said Howard repeatedly called her a “c## dumpster,” a “w####,” and someone who “put a million miles on her v##### for absolutely nothing.” They said he also accused her of lying about being trafficked by Diddy.

Mr. Howard called Douglas Wigdor, this firm’s founding partner, ‘a scumbag racist,’ a baseless smear designed to damage the professional reputation of this firm and its attorneys. Through this Video and others, Mr. Howard has started a public campaign to harass, defame, and intimidate Ms. Ventura and her counsel. This conduct necessitates a judicial intervention,” Cassie’s lawyers fumed.

The video did not stay on one platform. Cassie’s lawyers said users with large followings on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube reshared it.

TMZ reported Howard released a TikTok over the weekend and said he was the real victim of Diddy’s freak-offs.

The outlet said Howard admitted he sent a private message to Cassie’s husband, Alex Fine, but claimed he wrote it carefully to get Cassie to contact him.

Howard has also argued that Cassie’s motion relies on timing and other procedural points rather than denying his core claims.

AllHipHop reported that Howard recently posted a nearly 10-minute response, saying that Diddy’s criminal trial testimony supports his lawsuit.

Diddy is serving a 50-month sentence after his Mann Act conviction tied to prostitution transportation. He was acquitted of the sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Cassie’s lawyers also want permission to skip meet-and-confer talks with Howard. They told the judge that direct talks would be futile and would expose them to more harassment.

Excerpt: Cassie pushed back against Clayton Howard’s online attacks as their high-stakes Diddy-linked court war took another ugly legal turn.