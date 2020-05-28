CeeLo Green & Jason Derulo To Perform At OneHuManity (OHM) Friday

Rapper CeeLo is among the celebrities who wll drop in for a 24-hour live party featuring interviews, real-time challenges and more.

(AllHipHop News) OneHuManity (OHM) will be throwing a massive 24-hour live streaming event this Friday, May 29th.

This will be the music-lover’s one stop shop for entertainment for everybody in the world who’s quarantined inside their homes due to the Coronavirus pandemic,

The fun-filled day will include exclusive virtual performances, on-on-one interviews, real-time challenges, and empowering stories of hope and positivity.

The goal will be to unite the world by reeling in some of music’s biggest names, including Dua Lipa, Jason Derulo, Becky G, Ceelo Green, Maluma, and many more.

Fans from around the globe can tune in on various platforms such as Youtube, Facebook, Tik Tok, IG TV, and the OHM website.

On the philanthropic tip, OHM Live has teamed up with human impact organization, Constellation, who utilizes art as a medium of expression and social impact to push the dream narrative forward.

All funds raised during Friday’s event will go towards COVID-10 relief efforts, while encouraging the masses to continue to chase our dreams during these sunken times.

Donations will benefit the following organizations: Global Gift Foundation, Médecins Sans Frontières, Dubai Cares, the International Red Cross, the Red Crescent and FromU2Them – each one supporting essential health workers on the frontlines fighting the current pandemic.