AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

CeeLo Green & Jason Derulo To Perform At OneHuManity (OHM) Friday

AllHipHop Staff

Rapper CeeLo is among the celebrities who wll drop in for a 24-hour live party featuring interviews, real-time challenges and more.

(AllHipHop News) OneHuManity (OHM) will be throwing a massive 24-hour live streaming event this Friday, May 29th.

This will be the music-lover’s one stop shop for entertainment for everybody in the world who’s quarantined inside their homes due to the Coronavirus pandemic,

The fun-filled day will include exclusive virtual performances, on-on-one interviews, real-time challenges, and empowering stories of hope and positivity.

The goal will be to unite the world by reeling in some of music’s biggest names, including Dua Lipa, Jason Derulo, Becky G, Ceelo Green, Maluma, and many more.

Fans from around the globe can tune in on various platforms such as Youtube, Facebook, Tik Tok, IG TV, and the OHM website.

On the philanthropic tip, OHM Live has teamed up with human impact organization, Constellation, who utilizes art as a medium of expression and social impact to push the dream narrative forward.

All funds raised during Friday’s event will go towards COVID-10 relief efforts, while encouraging the masses to continue to chase our dreams during these sunken times.

Donations will benefit the following organizations: Global Gift Foundation, Médecins Sans Frontières, Dubai Cares, the International Red Cross, the Red Crescent and FromU2Them – each one supporting essential health workers on the frontlines fighting the current pandemic.

OHM LIVE
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ari Lennox Tells Maury Povich “F*ck You” Over A Tweet About A Black Man's Nose

The 'Shea Butter Baby' creator was not feeling a quip posted by the long-running talk show.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Noname

Lil Tjay & YK Osiris Face Off In A Boxing Match

Will Polo G be the next celebrity to take part in a friendly fight?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison This Week

Big Meech believes he can help the African-American community if he can just get out of prison to avoid catching the coronavirus.

GrouchyGreg

by

Khalil 611

Flo Rida Launches Mobile COVID-19 Testing Center

Flo Rida's new COVID-19 mobile healthcare enterprise can test up to 1500 people each day.

AllHipHop Staff

by

TheDerek

Future Surpasses Nicki Minaj & Elvis Presley On All-Time List Of Most Billboard Hot 100 Songs

The Freebandz frontman is in fourth place.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Truth 99

Chance The Rapper Calls Out Police, Mayor Responds

Chance the Rapper has a problem with the way policing is being handled in Chicago during the pandemic.

AllHipHop Staff

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan & Kevin Garnett's Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Delayed Until 2021

NBA fans will have to wait to see The Black Mamba, The Big Fundamental, The Big Ticket, and other basketball greats enter the Springfield, Massachusetts museum.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

physawl

Cardi B On Looting After The Killing Of George Floyd: The People Are Left With No Choice

Sections of Minneapolis were set ablaze as outrage over the death of an unarmed African-American citizen spreads.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Tronell

CeeLo Green Shedding The Pounds During Pandemic

CeeLo Green explains what he's doing to become fit and trim during the pandemic.

AllHipHop Staff

Beyonce Celebrates Number One With Megan Thee Stallion

Pop superstar Beyonce congratulated Megan thee Stallion on social media for the success of their "Savage Remix."

AllHipHop Staff