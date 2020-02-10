AllHipHop
Ceelo Green Says Hardest Part About "The Masked Singer" Was Getting Into His Outfit

AllHipHop Staff
by

Ceelo Green was revealed as the singer beneath the "Monster" costome on the hit show "The Masked Singer U.K."

(AllHipHop News) Ceelo Green has admitted the hardest part of being on "The Masked Singer U.K." was dealing with his heavy Monster costume.

The "Forget You" singer was the ninth contestant to be unveiled on the British singing competition on Saturday night, although his identity had been speculated about for weeks beforehand.

In an interview after the semi-final aired, CeeLo revealed he found it more than a little challenging to perform in such a huge, heavy, furry outfit.

"The toughest part of the process was the physical labor I believe," he said. "To be able to wear the weight of the costume, also focus on performing, giving the audience animation and giving them energy and charisma, but then also finding your breathing and your breath control and being able to sing the songs effectively.

“All at the same time, so it’s a lot to think about and juggle."

CeeLo also admitted he would have loved to stay in the competition and make it to the final, adding: "It was a little disappointing, you know? I definitely would’ve liked to win once I got to that point.

"But nonetheless it was a wonderful experience and I’m glad I made it that far so no love lost."

Other stars to be unveiled on the show have included Lil Wayne, Kelis and Skin from Skunk Anansie.

Comments
