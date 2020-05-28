AllHipHop
CeeLo Green Shedding The Pounds During Pandemic

AllHipHop Staff

Legendary rapper CeeLo Green revealed he's trying to come out of the other side of the pandemic in much better shape, physically.

(AllHipHop News) CeeLo Green is hoping to come out of the coronavirus lockdown in better shape than ever.

The "Forget You" hitmaker opened up on his health in a chat with the New York Post's gossip column Page Six and admitted he's been being "mindful of what I eat, especially with the support of my fiancee, Shani."

“In a perfect world, when I come out of quarantine, I would like to come out 30 to 40 pounds lighter," the former The Voice U.S. coach confessed.

It's not just his diet the star's been focusing on - he's also been exercising on the couple's 10 acre Georgia ranch, adding: "We can go out and walk a mile and still be in the confines of the house. The first thing I wanted to do when I got money was to get a ranch.”

CeeLo is set to release his new album, CeeLo Green Is Thomas Callaway, on June 26, and the singer has launched a campaign for fans to star in his new music video by submitting clips of themselves during isolation.

"I want you to listen to the song and then film some fun things you're doing with your family throughout this quarantine, like hanging out, cooking, chilling with your pets; whatever speaks to you," he says. "Film it, share it with me and then you could possibly be featured in the music video."

All videos must be submitted via a link on his website by June 10.

