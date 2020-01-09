CeeLo Green, Styles P, Joseline Hernandez & More Join 'Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition'

(AllHipHop News) The new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition is set to premiere on February 6 at 10 pm ET. Five fresh couples will be part off the latest installment of WE tv's reality show.

CeeLo Green & Shani, Styles P & Adjua Styles, Joseline Hernandez & Balistic Beats, Michel’le Toussaint & Stew, and Bianca Bonnie & Chozus are allowing their relationship issues to play out on television. Dr. Ish & Judge Toler will try to help the stars and their partners mend their differences.

Previous seasons of Marriage Boot Camp featured Waka Flocka Flame, Tammy Rivera, Lil Mo, Lil Fizz, Soulja Boy, Lil Scrappy, Fetty Wap, Jim Jones, Peter Gunz, Benzino, Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, Toya Johnson, and Tami Roman.