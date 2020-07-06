AllHipHop
Celebrities Clown Kanye Over Presidential Bid

AllHipHop Staff

On July 4th, Kanye West announced he would be running to be the next leader of America and some celebrities had jokes.

(AllHipHop News) Comedians Tiffany Haddish and Bob Saget have mocked Kanye West's surprise announcement to enter the 2020 U.S. presidential race, declaring they are running for the top job too.

The "Stronger" star marked America's Independence Day holiday late on Saturday by confirming plans to challenge Republican Party leader Donald Trump for the White House in November.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future. I am running for president of the United States," West tweeted, adding an American flag emoji and the hashtag, "#2020VISION."

His wife, Kim Kardashian, showed her backing by retweeting the message, while tech billionaire Elon Musk gave his pal his "full support" actress Rose McGowan claimed she would "support this mission" and rapper Ty Dolla $ign replied, "Ye for president."

However, many other celebrities poked fun at Kanye's political run, with Haddish joking she was recruiting fellow funnyman Dave Chappelle to be her candidate for Vice President.

"I too am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION," she quipped, adding, "Well this just in Dave Chappelle will be my running mate #2020Vision. So #HaddishChappelle2020."

Saget also threw his hat into the ring, initially asking his followers, "Should I run for President too? I don't (know) much about anything."

Paris Hilton, Hilary Duff, and singer Toni Braxton also light-heartedly declared their candidacy in response to Kanye's news, but not everyone was laughing.

Octavia Spencer made it clear he wouldn't be getting her vote: "Too much foolishness today. #SitAllTheWayDown," she wrote, without naming the controversial hip-hop star. "It's obvious that some people live in a bubble. It's about time to burst it. #2020vision."

If Kanye does make it onto the ticket, he will face off with Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

