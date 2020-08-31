Chadwick Boseman Tweet Most Liked In Twitter History

(AllHipHop News) Chadwick Boseman continues to make history, even in his death.

Boseman died of colon cancer on Friday. He was 43.

As morbid as this fact may be, the tweet that announced the “42” star’s death, posted late Friday on his official Twitter account has become the most liked tweet in the social media platforms history.

Twitter shared the factoid the public on Saturday, by posting “Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King.”

The tweet now has over 7 million likes and 3 million retweets. Before the announcement of Boseman’s demise, Barack Obama’s Charlottesville car attack tweet held the honor of the most liked tweet.

Twitter also paid tribute to Chadwick by reinstating the "Black Panther" emoji.

“Fans are also working to organize *Black Panther* Twitter watch parties using #BlackPanther and #WakandaForever,” a statement from Twitter shared. “So Twitter has turned the original #BlackPanther emoji back on so fans can watch and talk about his legacy together.”