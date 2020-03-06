AllHipHop
Chamillionaire Invests In Young Houston Woman's New Sauce Business

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Chamillionaire emerges just in time to restore our faith in the leaders of the culture.

(AllHipHop News) With all the negative things that you hear about Hip-Hop artists, it is good to hear about a real live angel of an emcee.

Chamillionaire emerges just in time to restore our faith in the leaders of the culture. The GRAMMY award-winning rapper has spread his angel wings all over 16-year-old, Tyla-Simone Crayton.

Crayton has ventured into the condiment arena, creating Sienna Sauce.

At 16, Tyla is young, but she is quite seasoned as an entrepreneur.

She launched her food company in 2017 as a home-based business. Her main product was the Sienna Sauce that has taken the world by storm.

By the next year, Tyla's tasty dressing was named the “Best Sauce” at the Sauce-A-Holic Fest.

So dope is this bad mama Jama, she won the coveted title in 2019 for a second time. Entering contests proved to be lucrative and important to the growth of the business.

The sauce won $25K on Strahan, Sara and Keke show’s Side Hustle Showdown competition and $10K from the Revolt Pitch Competition.

And while the $35K might have seemed like heaven, Tyla's real blessing came when she entered into a pitch competition sponsored by

Chamillionaire, Shark Tank star and FUBU owner Damon John and multi-platinum Bay Area rapper E40.

While she did not win, Tyla found herself in second place. As the runner-up, Chamillionaire fell in love with her hustle and threw his full support behind her.

"Sienna Sauce was a runner-up in my pitch competition and I really like tracking this company,” Chamillionaire said in a statement. “I invested in Sienna Sauce because I back startups that have domain expertise, resiliency, and a roadmap that I believe could potentially lead to success.”

Thank you, Sweet Jesus, for this young man pushing the culture, by reaching back and lifting someone else. Let the church say “AMEN.”

Currently, Sienna Sauce is in over 65 retail stores, and is raising needed capital to expand its market share.

For more information on Sienna Sauce and the "Sauce Boss" Tyla-Simone Crayton visit www.siennasauce.com.

===

