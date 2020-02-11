Chance the Rapper and G Herbo To Battle - On The Basketball Court

(AllHipHop News) Chance the Rapper and G Herbo are planning to square off against each other during an upcoming celebrity basketball game.

Chance's "Team Chance" and Herbo's "Team Herbo" will go at it during the "Balling With The Stars" charity basketball game during the NBA's All-Star weekend.

"It’s so dope that the city can come together like this and offer a cool entertainment experience for the kids while benefiting those less fortunate," said Chance the Rapper, who is also slated to perform at half-time during the All-Star Game on February 16th.

The famous rap stars and their celebrity friends are balling to raise money for the Urban Prep Academy and the Hugs No Slugs organization, which is dedicated to ending gun violence in the city.

“With All-Star Weekend coming to Chicago, I wanted to be a part of something positive that gives back to the community. Something that gives the kids a safe place to have a good time. Let’s do this!”

The “Balling With The Stars” charity basketball game is going down on February 12 at Urban Prep Academy, from 5 pm-9 pm. Tickets $20 at the door, and kids 17 and under free.

G-Herbo will be busy following All-Star Weekend. He's launching his PTSD Tour, which kicks off on February 27th in Brooklyn, NY at Brooklyn Steel and concludes in Cleveland, OH at House of Blues April 7th.