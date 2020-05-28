Chance The Rapper Calls Out Police, Mayor Responds

Chance the Rapper blasted Chicago Police for targeting African-American over the Memorial Day weekend.

(AllHipHop News) Chance the Rapper is condemning Chicago, Illinois police officers for targeting black residents for hosting Memorial Day weekend parties amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The star took to Twitter to call out members of law enforcement in his hometown for ignoring gatherings in largely white neighborhoods, while reposting a video of cops breaking up a celebration over the weekend.

"Yo, I seen HUNDREDS of ppl (people) at Millennium Park and pics of even more at the parks on the north side," he tweeted. "Outside, no masks, no social distancing, enjoying themselves. Please stop sending large groups of militarized police into our neighborhoods exclusively."

The 27-year-old also tagged the city's mayor Lori Lightfoot, who responded by saying the situation has been addressed by law enforcement officials.

"Regarding today's large unpermitted gathering at Millennium Park: while we respect first amendment rights, this gathering posed an unacceptable health risk and was dispersed," Lightfoot responded. "No matter where in the city you live, no one is exempt from Governor Pritzker's stay-at-home order."

Chance The Rapper's tweet comes amid heightened police brutality issues and demonstrations across America following the death of an unarmed black man during an arrest in Minnesota on Monday.

The four white police officers involved in the arrest have been dismissed from the force.