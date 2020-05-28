AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Chance The Rapper Calls Out Police, Mayor Responds

AllHipHop Staff

Chance the Rapper blasted Chicago Police for targeting African-American over the Memorial Day weekend.

(AllHipHop News) Chance the Rapper is condemning Chicago, Illinois police officers for targeting black residents for hosting Memorial Day weekend parties amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The star took to Twitter to call out members of law enforcement in his hometown for ignoring gatherings in largely white neighborhoods, while reposting a video of cops breaking up a celebration over the weekend.

"Yo, I seen HUNDREDS of ppl (people) at Millennium Park and pics of even more at the parks on the north side," he tweeted. "Outside, no masks, no social distancing, enjoying themselves. Please stop sending large groups of militarized police into our neighborhoods exclusively."

The 27-year-old also tagged the city's mayor Lori Lightfoot, who responded by saying the situation has been addressed by law enforcement officials.

"Regarding today's large unpermitted gathering at Millennium Park: while we respect first amendment rights, this gathering posed an unacceptable health risk and was dispersed," Lightfoot responded. "No matter where in the city you live, no one is exempt from Governor Pritzker's stay-at-home order."

Chance The Rapper's tweet comes amid heightened police brutality issues and demonstrations across America following the death of an unarmed black man during an arrest in Minnesota on Monday.

The four white police officers involved in the arrest have been dismissed from the force.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ari Lennox Tells Maury Povich “F*ck You” Over A Tweet About A Black Man's Nose

The 'Shea Butter Baby' creator was not feeling a quip posted by the long-running talk show.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Noname

Lil Tjay & YK Osiris Face Off In A Boxing Match

Will Polo G be the next celebrity to take part in a friendly fight?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison This Week

Big Meech believes he can help the African-American community if he can just get out of prison to avoid catching the coronavirus.

GrouchyGreg

by

Khalil 611

Flo Rida Launches Mobile COVID-19 Testing Center

Flo Rida's new COVID-19 mobile healthcare enterprise can test up to 1500 people each day.

AllHipHop Staff

by

TheDerek

Future Surpasses Nicki Minaj & Elvis Presley On All-Time List Of Most Billboard Hot 100 Songs

The Freebandz frontman is in fourth place.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Truth 99

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan & Kevin Garnett's Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Delayed Until 2021

NBA fans will have to wait to see The Black Mamba, The Big Fundamental, The Big Ticket, and other basketball greats enter the Springfield, Massachusetts museum.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

physawl

Cardi B On Looting After The Killing Of George Floyd: The People Are Left With No Choice

Sections of Minneapolis were set ablaze as outrage over the death of an unarmed African-American citizen spreads.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Tronell

CeeLo Green Shedding The Pounds During Pandemic

CeeLo Green explains what he's doing to become fit and trim during the pandemic.

AllHipHop Staff

Beyonce Celebrates Number One With Megan Thee Stallion

Pop superstar Beyonce congratulated Megan thee Stallion on social media for the success of their "Savage Remix."

AllHipHop Staff

Ray J Is Sick And Tired Of Kim Kardashian Jokes

Ray J is trying to move on from those super old Kim Kardashian jokes.

AllHipHop Staff