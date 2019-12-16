Chance The Rapper Cancels 'The Big Tour'

(AllHipHop News) Back in September, Chance The Rapper pushed back the start date of "The Big Day Tour." He said the delay was the result of him wanting to spend more time with his family.
That tour has now been officially canceled. The Big Day album creator took to Instagram to explain why he is no longer planning to put on shows across the country.
Chance posted on IG:
Hey guys I’ve decided to cancel the Big Tour. I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best. I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date. I’m deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert. Thank you all for an amazing year, and a huge thanks to my team and family for being so strong through this whole year. I promise to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there. I truly love you and God bless.