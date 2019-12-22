Chance the Rapper, Common & Taylor Bennett Will Headline NBA All-Star 2020

(AllHipHop News) Chicago is in the building!

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has officially revealed that Chicago natives Chance The Rapper and Common will be headlining the musical performances at next year’s NBA All-Star Game.

The game is slated to take place on Sunday, February 16th at United Center in Chi-town, featuring halftime shows from the three-time Grammy Award winners.

It’s a family affair as Chance’s brother Taylor Bennett will also perform at the halftime show of NBA Rising Stars two days prior (February 14th) at the same venue.

Now in its 69th consecutive year, the All-Star Game will air at 8 pm EST on TNT, reaching audiences in over 200 countries and territories and broadcasted in over 40 languages.

Common will be opening the show and welcoming fans as he pushes the narrative of what basketball as a whole means to the city, followed by an introduction of the players from both teams.

This will take place right before tip-off at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

Chance The Rapper and Taylor Bennett have also partnered up with the NBA, the Chicago Bulls, and the Chicago Sports Commission to develop community and fan-driven programs while serving as NBA All-Star Ambassadors.