Chance the Rapper Demands Tory Lanez Be Held Accountable For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Chance stepped up on behalf of Meg, who was allegedly shot by singer/rapper Tory Lanez.

(AllHipHop News) Chance the Rapper believes that people should have Megan Thee Stallion’s back. He took to Twitter to blow the whistle of justice on her behalf:

Megan Thee Stallion was shot in her feet after a party in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles on July 12th.

For weeks, Megan remained silent about the details of that evening. But on August 20th, Meg took to Twitter to publicly accuse Tory Lanez of the shooting.

So far Tory, born Daystar Peterson, has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon in his vehicle.

Chance the Rapper chimed in on the drama and he believes Tory should be hit with more serious charges.

“I hope Meg really gets justice for what Tory did to her. And that we can all learn from this, how near and constant and serious, the threat of lethal violence and abuse is for every Black woman.”

The “No Problem” rapper has come a long way in how he understands the plight of Black women in the world, particularly in the shadows of Black men who in their own right, carry their own burdens of oppression.

Last year, Chance the Rapper made waves when he defended working with R. Kelly despite allegations of his being a sexual predator.

In an interview on Cassius, he made a statement that spoke to his own awareness of colorism, gender-based bias, rock-star idolatry, and his own baggage packed from the dirty laundry of outfits that come with being oppressed as a Black man.

“Maybe I didn't care because I didn't value the accusers' stories because they were Black,” He admits to his own surprise. “Because usually like n**gas that get in trouble for sh*t like this on their magnitude of celebrity is light-skinned women or white ones. That's when it's like a big story.”

His position is to stand with Megan and now many other male celebrities are standing with Megan as well.

"Meg I admire your courage and applaud you for speaking up. We must Support Black Women, Protect Black Women, and Believe Black Women," actor Michael B. Jordan said.

21 Savage been sent his prayers up, showing support in the best big brother way ever.

"Wish I could give megan a hug praying for you," 21 Savage said shortly after the news broke.