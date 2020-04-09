Chance the Rapper, DJ Khaled On Board BET's Coronavirus TV Special & Relief Fundraiser

Kelly Rowland, Terrence J, and Regina Hall will serve as hosts for the "Saving Our Selves" broadcast.

(AllHipHop News) Black Entertainment Television is partnering with the NAACP, United Way Worldwide, and civil rights and business leaders to provide financial, educational, and community support for people of color impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiatives will include the “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” television special and the United Way Worldwide relief fund. Plus, the network is supporting the NAACP’s digital Town Hall Series.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is savagely compounding the profound health and financial vulnerabilities many Black Americans face. Every day, there are new reports of how this pandemic is killing African Americans at much higher rates than other communities,” said Scott Mills, President of BET.

Mills continued, “BET is using all of our resources – our capital, our media platforms, our relationships with the creative community, sponsors, businesses and charitable organizations to support our community in this time of crisis.”

The “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” broadcast special is scheduled to air on Wednesday, April 22 at 8 pm ET. Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland, TV personality Terrence J, and actress Regina Hall will serve as co-hosts for the televised event.

Virtual celebrity guest appearances and performances will include DJ Khaled, Charlie Wilson, Chance The Rapper, Kirk Franklin, Fantasia, Melvin Crispell III, and more. Additionally, the special will provide up-to-date information for viewers to find resources about COVID-19.

“Our goal for this special is to come together in a collective spirit of strength, community, and hope. As we unite in harmony and compassion, through the collective healing power of music, comedy, and entertainment, we can bring restoration and inspire the world that our brighter days are ahead,” stated Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET.

Financial donations from the BET/United Way fund will allow the nonprofit to disburse resources to local United Way organizations in New York City, Atlanta, New Orleans, Detroit, Chicago, and other locales impacted by the current medical and economic crisis.

“United Way is deeply embedded in communities across our country, and our ‘local-ness’ means we know the needs on the ground and how to get the right kind of help to those who need it most,” said Stan Little, Chief Experience Officer of United Way.

Little added, “We look forward to partnering with BET to bring much-needed relief and long-term recovery to already vulnerable communities that are being hit especially hard because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

BET is also providing resources and content on COVID-19 across its digital platforms. In addition, the four-part “Unmasked: A COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall Series Powered by NAACP & BET” kicked off April 8 at NAACP.org.