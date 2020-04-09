AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Chance the Rapper, DJ Khaled On Board BET's Coronavirus TV Special & Relief Fundraiser

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kelly Rowland, Terrence J, and Regina Hall will serve as hosts for the "Saving Our Selves" broadcast.

(AllHipHop News) Black Entertainment Television is partnering with the NAACP, United Way Worldwide, and civil rights and business leaders to provide financial, educational, and community support for people of color impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiatives will include the “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” television special and the United Way Worldwide relief fund. Plus, the network is supporting the NAACP’s digital Town Hall Series. 

"The COVID-19 pandemic is savagely compounding the profound health and financial vulnerabilities many Black Americans face. Every day, there are new reports of how this pandemic is killing African Americans at much higher rates than other communities,” said Scott Mills, President of BET. 

Mills continued, “BET is using all of our resources – our capital, our media platforms, our relationships with the creative community, sponsors, businesses and charitable organizations to support our community in this time of crisis.”

The “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” broadcast special is scheduled to air on Wednesday, April 22 at 8 pm ET. Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland, TV personality Terrence J, and actress Regina Hall will serve as co-hosts for the televised event. 

Virtual celebrity guest appearances and performances will include DJ Khaled, Charlie Wilson, Chance The Rapper, Kirk Franklin, Fantasia, Melvin Crispell III, and more. Additionally, the special will provide up-to-date information for viewers to find resources about COVID-19. 

“Our goal for this special is to come together in a collective spirit of strength, community, and hope. As we unite in harmony and compassion, through the collective healing power of music, comedy, and entertainment, we can bring restoration and inspire the world that our brighter days are ahead,” stated Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET.

Financial donations from the BET/United Way fund will allow the nonprofit to disburse resources to local United Way organizations in New York City, Atlanta, New Orleans, Detroit, Chicago, and other locales impacted by the current medical and economic crisis.

“United Way is deeply embedded in communities across our country, and our ‘local-ness’ means we know the needs on the ground and how to get the right kind of help to those who need it most,” said Stan Little, Chief Experience Officer of United Way.

Little added, “We look forward to partnering with BET to bring much-needed relief and long-term recovery to already vulnerable communities that are being hit especially hard because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

BET is also providing resources and content on COVID-19 across its digital platforms. In addition, the four-part “Unmasked: A COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall Series Powered by NAACP & BET” kicked off April 8 at NAACP.org.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kodak Black Says He Needs A Knife To Protect Himself From Inmates In Prison

Kodak Black had some words for prison officials at Big Sandy Prison, the high-security prison housing the rap star, who is imprisoned for lying on an application to buy guns.

Mike Winslow

Cardi B & FashionNova Team Up To Give Away $1 Million During Coronavirus Pandemic

The "Money" hitmaker is looking to assist her fans in taking care of their essential needs.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Therichnetworth

DVSN Release Official Trailer For 'A Muse In Her Feelings' Album

PND, Future, Summer Walker, Ty Dolla $ign, and more guests contributed to the project.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

2 Chainz: I Killed Kanye West, Big Sean & Pusha T On “Mercy”

Who do you think had the best verse on the 2012 hit?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Royce Da 5'9 Steps Up To Fight Coronavirus After Family Member Catches Disease

Public service for the Detroit rapper is a lifestyle, not just a band-aid.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

mrmario100

Usher Responds To The Weeknd With #ClimaxChallenge

The four-decade industry veteran shows off his vocal talents on Instagram.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Shoreline Mafia, Fans Mourn The Murder Of Mac P Dawg

The only information fans have received about the death of Los Angeles rapper, Mac P Dog has come from the founder of his label and his friends.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Whodey1983

Michael Jackson's Famous White Glove Sells For A Fortune

The white glove that made Michael Jackson famous Was sold on the auction block for a fortune.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Vvicente

Post Malone Accused Of Stealing His Big Hit "Circles"

Post Malone is fighting to protect his reputation, by denying he stole his big hit song "Circles."

AllHipHop Staff

Slim Thug Survives COVID-19 And Helps Others From Getting Sick

Slim Thug is balancing doing charitable work, with making money.

Kershaw St. Jawnson