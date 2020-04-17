AllHipHop
Chance the Rapper Explains How He's Staying Romantic During Lockdown

AllHipHop Staff

Chance the Rapper explains some tips to keep your love alive during these stressful times.

(AllHipHop News) Chance The Rapper keeps the romance alive with wife amid the coronavirus lockdown by sending her sweet texts while she sleeps.

The star, who is married to his childhood sweetheart Kirsten, has found a way to make sure his spouse knows how much he loves her thanks to their radically different sleep schedules.

"We sleep at different times because I'm more of a night person and she's more of a morning person, so we miss each other sometimes," he tells People magazine. "Last night, I knew she had fallen asleep so I sent her an 'I love you' text. When she woke up this morning, she gave me a hug and she was like, 'I just want you to feel love'. I was touched."

The host of Quibi's reboot of MTV prank show "Punk'd" notes that they've both been busy keeping up with their children, Kensli, four, and Marli, seven months, during the lockdown - and that have to fight to make time for their relationship.

"I said 'I love you' this morning to my wife and last night in a text message," he adds, "It's very different with this quarantine going on. Between our two kids and trying to keep our house clean, phone calls I have to get on and phone calls she has to get on, we're trying to find time for each other."

Despite his packed schedule, his time at home with his family has allowed Chance to really appreciate his blessings.

He adds, "I think I've been waking up daily with a newfound gratitude and being just very grateful that I'm married right now."

