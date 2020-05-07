AllHipHop
Chance the Rapper Giving Out Cash To Educators During New Virtual Awards Show

AllHipHop Staff

Chicago rapper Chance the Rapper is paying it forward by giving away real money to help out the schools and teachers in Chicago.

(AllHipHop News) Chance the Rapper is handed out $300,000 to educators as part of a new virtual awards show on Wednesday.

Teachers and schools in need will be getting funds from the star at the virtual Twilight Awards, taking place during Teacher Appreciation Week, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Chance will be surprising educators and school officials in his native Chicago, Illinois with supplies and cash.

The rapper announced his plans for a teacher awards show in 2017, and he officially confirmed The Twilight Awards via Instagram earlier this week.

"Crazy announcement right now," he said in a video. "Some of you guys are aware, some of you guys may not be, but this is Teacher Appreciation Week, so first of all shout-out to all the teachers going the extra mile.

"I don't know if you all remember, but a couple of years ago I had an idea to do an awards show called The Twilight Awards where we would honor the amazing teachers out there as celebrities, and I am extremely proud and excited to say that Box Tops for Education and General Mills, the geniuses behind Cinnamon Toast Crunch, are helping me bring this to reality!

"I'm going to be giving out prizes and recognizing the amazing teachers that are superstars and celebrities themselves."

The awards airs at 7pm ET today (May 7th) and tomorrow (May 8th) on Chance's Instagram page. 

