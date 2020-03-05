AllHipHop
Chance The Rapper In Talks To Star In Sesame Street Movie

AllHipHop Staff

Chance the Rapper has been tapped to star in the live-action film adaptation of Sesame Street.

(AllHipHop News) Chance The Rapper is in talks to head back to Sesame Street to star in a live-action film adaptation of the hit children's show.

The "No Problem" hitmaker made a guest appearance on the educational TV series in early 2019, and now Warner Bros. studio officials have invited him back to join Anne Hathaway in the planned movie musical.

Portlandia director Jonathan Krisel will take charge of the project, which will focus on a group of beloved characters mysteriously expelled from the famed neighborhood, forcing them to embark on an adventure to prove Sesame Street really exists, according to Variety.

The movie will feature original songs by Eighth Grade filmmaker Bo Burnham and is scheduled to launch in January.

If Chance signs on, the big-screen version of Sesame Street will mark the father-of-two's second major acting gig on film, following 2018 horror/comedy "Slice."

He is also set to show off his presentation skills as the host of the upcoming Punk'd prank series revival on mobile streaming service Quibi. 

