Chance The Rapper On Board As Host Of "Punk'd" Reboot

(AllHipHop News) Chance The Rapper has been tapped to host a reboot of Ashton Kutcher’s hit prank show "Punk’d."

The "No Problem" hitmaker will be the new face of the revamped MTV series when it premieres on mobile streaming platform Quibi, and the star is excited to be fronting one of his childhood favorites.

“'Punk’d' is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises,” Chance shared in a statement. “I grew up watching this show and it’s surreal to be in the driver’s seat this time around on Quibi.”

"Punk’d" was created and hosted by Kutcher from 2003 until 2007, during which he would stage outrageous pranks on top celebrities like Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Katie Holmes, Halle Berry, and Taylor Swift.

It was also revived in 2012 and 2015.

This time around, the "That ’70s Show" star isn’t involved, but when the news of the series’ revamp first emerged last summer, Kutcher took to Twitter to wish producers well.

“I have nothing to do with the new punk’d situation,” he wrote. “Hope they get it right.”

The "Punk’d" reboot is the latest series added to the Quibi line-up – the service, which launches in April, will also boast content from Chrissy Teigen, Idris Elba, Tyra Banks, Reese Witherspoon, and Laura Dern, among many others.