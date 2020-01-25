AllHipHop
Login

Chance The Rapper On Board As Host Of "Punk'd" Reboot

AllHipHop Staff
by

Chance The Rapper is linking with the new mobile streaming platform Quibi to host the new version of the classic prank show "Punk'd."

(AllHipHop News) Chance The Rapper has been tapped to host a reboot of Ashton Kutcher’s hit prank show "Punk’d."

The "No Problem" hitmaker will be the new face of the revamped MTV series when it premieres on mobile streaming platform Quibi, and the star is excited to be fronting one of his childhood favorites.

“'Punk’d' is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises,” Chance shared in a statement. “I grew up watching this show and it’s surreal to be in the driver’s seat this time around on Quibi.”

"Punk’d" was created and hosted by Kutcher from 2003 until 2007, during which he would stage outrageous pranks on top celebrities like Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Katie Holmes, Halle Berry, and Taylor Swift.

It was also revived in 2012 and 2015.

This time around, the "That ’70s Show" star isn’t involved, but when the news of the series’ revamp first emerged last summer, Kutcher took to Twitter to wish producers well.

“I have nothing to do with the new punk’d situation,” he wrote. “Hope they get it right.”

The "Punk’d" reboot is the latest series added to the Quibi line-up – the service, which launches in April, will also boast content from Chrissy Teigen, Idris Elba, Tyra Banks, Reese Witherspoon, and Laura Dern, among many others.

Comments
YG Arrested For Robbery In L.A. As Cops Try To Solve Murder Case
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
5
Last Reply· by
Shinobi79
Shinobi79We are always held accountable for the bs we allow our actions to personify. If you do something dumb, if you say…
LL Cool J Taps Legendary Artist Shepard Fairey To Design Logo For New Clothing Line
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonNice one.. https://www.dredds.info/2020/01/yg-reportedly-arrested-for-robbery-after-police-raid-home.html
Rapper Beaten Into A Coma By DaBaby Busted For Selling Fentanyl
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Rexxy
RexxyJeeez <a href="https://babynaija.com">babynaija</a>
Eminem Trolls Gay Community With The Dolly Parton Challenge
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Crayon
CrayonY'all perceiving that as trolling... Like seriously? …
EXCLUSIVE: Jane Doe Desperately Fights To Remain Anonymous In Sex Assault Battle With Trey Songz
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Jnaija
Jnaijahttps://jessynaija.org/mp3-download/naija-songs/
Lil Wayne Reveals Release Date For Brand New Album "Funeral"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
Rexxy
RexxyCool [url=https://babynaija.com] babynaija [/url]
R. Kelly's Alleged Sex Slave Confronted By Her Mom Outside Of Court
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Rexxy
RexxySo funny babynaija.com
Delonte West's Teammate Says NBA Was Aware Of His Mental Issues
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Jnaija
Jnaijahttps://jessynaija.org/mp3-download/naija-songs/
Actress Rosie Perez Helps Bring Harvey Weinstein To Justice
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Eminem Offers A Warning To "Gentle" Listeners About 'Music To Be Murdered By' Album
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
3
Last Reply· by
rell e. rell
rell e. relldude, his content or views does not explain his overall, unapologetic, pathetic WACKNESS