Chance The Rapper Partners With Ralph Lauren For Snapchat Bitmoji Launch

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Chano to take part in a digital performance this September.

(AllHipHop News) Snapchat users can express their personal style in the virtual world thanks to Bitmojis by Ralph Lauren. A 12-piece "Mix and Match" line inspired by the iconic fashion brand is part of a new deal between Ralph Lauren and Snapchat.

“Ralph Lauren is excited to embark on this innovative partnership with Snap,” says Alice Delahunt, Ralph Lauren’s Chief Digital Officer in a press release. "With Ralph Lauren’s respected reputation as a global leader within the luxury fashion space and Snap’s undeniable creative prowess and expansive reach to a younger consumer, we feel inspired to explore disruptive ways to tell our brand’s story, drive social commerce and engage with a new generation in an authentic and empowering way.”

In addition, Ralph Lauren partnered with Chance The Rapper to create a "pre-performance experience" with a digital performance set to take place in September. The business affiliation also includes the Chicago-based Hip Hop artist having a Bitmoji avatar styled with looks from the Ralph Lauren digital wardrobe.

“Bitmoji avatars enable millions of people every day to be their true selves in the digital world. Just like in real life, your Bitmoji’s outfit is a powerful form of self-expression," states Ba Blackstock, CEO of Bitmoji. "We’re excited to partner with innovative brands like Ralph Lauren to help shape the future of digital fashion by connecting our community with the brands they love." 

The ‘Mix and Match’ feature will highlight 12 looks from the Ralph Lauren X Bitmoji Collection (6 men’s and 6 women’s). The collaboration, featuring Ralph Lauren’s branded and customizable wardrobe, is the first of its kind on Snapchat and the Bitmoji app. 

“This partnership is an expansive and holistic venture to bring the Ralph Lauren brand into the digital world,” says Selby Drummond, Snap’s head of fashion and beauty. “Bitmoji is the world’s most personal avatar, and with a new virtual wardrobe experience, it’s possible to feel even more closely and authentically connected to your avatar when wearing the labels you love. We’re thrilled to see Ralph Lauren leading the way as brands embrace the world of digital fashion.”

