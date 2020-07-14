Chance The Rapper Rejects Getting An "Endorsement" From Terry Crews

Twitter had a field day after Chano backed Kanye West being the next President of the United States.

(AllHipHop News) As the 2020 presidential race heats up, debates about the candidates are also becoming a hot topic in Hip Hop. Apparently, being on the same ideological side with America's Got Talent host Terry Crews was too far for Chance The Rapper.

Chance suggested Kanye West uploading a video about his late mother was enough to garner support to be the next President of the United States over Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden. The response to that message was overwhelmingly negative.

Numerous Twitter users pointed out to Chance that Kanye West has no political experience to be POTUS. He was also hit with countless tweets about how Ye did not even file the necessary paperwork to be on the ballot in November, how he has yet to share any serious policy proposals, and how the Yeezy boss was a longtime supporter of Donald Trump.

It was a Terry Crews tweet that seemed to have the most impact on Chance walking back his stance about West possibly being the next Commander in Chief. For weeks, Crews has been called an "Uncle Tom" and a "coon" after he repeatedly tried to equate the #BlackLivesMatter movement to African-Americans wanting to be superior to other races.

As Chance was facing a barrage of criticism on Twitter, Crews jumped into the conversation. In a since-deleted tweet, the White Chicks actor wrote, “@chancetherapper is just doing the math, and seeing a lot of things that don’t add up. This is what happens when you think for yourself."

Chance then simply replied, "F*CK 😓😓" along with a gif of Denzel Washington as Malcolm X slamming his own hand on a table. The Big Day album creator returned to Twitter to further distance himself from Crews.

"Ok sprinting down the hill now: I understand the improbability of Ye winning the 46th Presidential seat and I understand that everyone voting for Biden isn’t necessarily doing so enthusiastically. I am for [Black] liberation and do not accept my recent endorsement from Terry Crews," tweeted Chance.

In response, Crews offered, "Never endorsed you bro." Meanwhile, other people on the social media platform took Chance to task for finding himself aligned with a man that has spent weeks wrongfully warning America that nationwide #BLM activists calling for the end of police violence and systemic racism were somehow a front for an anti-White movement.