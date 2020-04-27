AllHipHop
Chance The Rapper Releases "Instagram Song 8" Featuring Lil Wayne & Young Thug

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Previously, Canadian singer Daniel Caesar showed up on the third record in the IG series.

(AllHipHop News) There might be an official song in the vaults that has verses from former rivals Lil Wayne and Young Thug. Yesterday, Chance The Rapper teased a surprise collaboration with Weezy and Thugger.

Over the last week, Chance has been uploading music to his Instagram account. The eighth so-called "Instagram Song" arrived on Sunday. Lil Wayne and Young Thug's respective voices can be heard on the track.

The southern rappers were once involved in a highly publicized feud which included Thug announcing his Barter 6 mixtape as an apparent homage to his idol's classic LPs. However, Wayne took the move as disrespectful since he was in the middle of a label dispute with Cash Money head Bryan "Birdman" Williams who was backing Thug at the time.

Then in 2015, Jimmy "PeeWee Roscoe" Winfrey, an associate of Young Thug, was arrested for allegedly shooting up Lil Wayne's tour bus in Atlanta. Winfrey eventually agreed to a plea deal and sentenced to 10 years in prison before his conviction was overturned by the Georgia Supreme Court.

Chance The Rapper has a history of working with both Lil Wayne and Young Thug, separately. Weezy appeared on the Chicago wordsmith's "No Problem" single. They also teamed up with DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, and Quavo for the #1 hit "I'm the One."

The 2016 mixtape Coloring Book was home to "No Problem" as well as the track titled "Mixtape" featuring Young Thug and Lil Yachty. In addition, Chano and Thugger connected for the loosie SoundCloud record "Big B's" in 2017.

Lil Wayne and Young Thug have been on a song together in the past. The Hip Hop legend and the YSL boss collaborated for the 2014 London On da Track-produced "Take Kare" which was supposed to be a single for the eventually shelved Rich Gang 2 project.

