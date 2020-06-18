AllHipHop
Chance The Rapper Responds To Controversy Surrounding J. Cole's "Snow On Tha Bluff"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

"Yet another L for men masking patriarchy and gaslighting as [constructive] criticism."

(AllHipHop News) J. Cole became one of the most discussed topics on social media yesterday. The North Carolina native made waves with his new song "Snow On Tha Bluff."

Some Twitter users had a problem with Cole's song because it appeared to be responding to Noname's online activism. Fellow Chicago wordsmith, Chance The Rapper, shared his opinion about the controversy by tweeting, "Yet another L for men masking patriarchy and gaslighting as [constructive] criticism."

"They both my peoples but only one of them put out a whole song talking about how the other needs to reconsider their tone and attitude in order to save the world. It’s not constructive and undermines all the work Noname has done. It’s not BWs job to spoon feed us. We grown," tweeted Chance.

The Big Day album creator went on to write, "We can have different points of views on things. I’m not tearing anyone down, I just think it was wrong to make a song about her. I can’t feel any other way about it."

Chance then began tweeting about the murder of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and the NBC sitcom Community which stars his musical collaborator Donald "Childish Gambino" Glover. However, he did return to the subject of Cole and Noname. 

"Everybody’s argument on either side is, we can’t personally attack each other if we really want to see a revolution. I can agree with that and can apply it in my own life. I wish we could learn that w/o two artists I admire having a public dispute," posted Chance.

