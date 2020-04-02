Chance The Rapper Reveals Celebrity Targets For Quibi’s ‘Punk'd’ Reboot

Watch clips from the revived hidden camera show presented in a bite-sized format.

(AllHipHop News) Jeffrey Katzenberg's short-form mobile video platform known as Quibi will officially begin streaming on April 6. On that date, the highly-anticipated new version of Punk'd from MTV Studios and STXtelevision will debut as well.

Grammy-winning recording artist Chance The Rapper is hosting the series. The Chicago representative is set to prank an all-star list of celebrity marks including Lil Nas X, Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, French Montana, Ty Dolla $ign, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, and Liza Koshy.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member Scott Disick will serve as a guest judge. In addition, Quibi is offering three bonus episodes of Punk'd at the service’s launch for people that enter their email at Quibi.com before April 6.

Punk’d originally aired on MTV beginning in 2003 with That '70s Show actor Ashton Kutcher taking on the role of producer and host. A later version of Punk'd ran on BET in 2015 featuring social media comedians King Bach and DeStorm Power.