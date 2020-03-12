AllHipHop
Chance the Rapper's Gig As Kids' Choice Awards Host Canceled Over Coronavirus

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Fans will have to wait to watch Chance host 2020 Kids' Choice Awards show, as network pushes back its annual show.

(AllHipHop News) Amidst the warranted hysteria that the Covid-19 virus has injected into American culture, conference after conference, event after event has been canceled.

The Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards is the most recent annual event to be either delayed or suspended due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus.

Nickelodeon broke the news via a statement:

"The Kids' Choice Awards scheduled for March 22, 2020, in Los Angeles is being postponed in consideration of the safety and well-being of every person involved with the show, which is our top priority. We will have further information about a new date in the future."

The award show was scheduled to be held at the Forum in Inglewood, California and hosted by Grammy winner Chance the Rapper.

According to Deadline, the leading nominees include "Avengers: Endgame with 11," followed by Taylor Swift with five nominations, "Frozen 2, Henry Danger" and Lil Nas X with four nods.

The cancellation of the awards show follows a list of events that have been scrapped in the past week, including E3, Coachella, SXSW, MIPTV and more.

Many companies have allowed their staffers to work from home or limited face-to-face business meetings and unnecessary travel.

