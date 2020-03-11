AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Chance the Rapper Takes Over Chicago Radio To Celebrate His Marriage

AllHipHop Staff

Chance the Rapper is a hopeless romantic who dedicated some special tunes to his wife to celebrate their anniversary.

(AllHipHop News) Chance the Rapper celebrated his first wedding anniversary by staging a Chicago, Illinois radio takeover with an hour full of love songs dedicated to his wife.

The "No Problem" hitmaker marked one year of marriage to his childhood sweetheart, Kirsten Corley and pulled out all the stops, starting with a special song selection on air.

He shared the romantic radio programming with fans via Instagram, posting a photo of the couple from its wedding day alongside the news of the "commercial-free hour dedicated to Kirsten" on hip-hop and R&B station 107.5 WGCI.

Chance captioned the image: "Love songs from me to you babe. I love you forever. You make me special. Thank you."

He also gave fans a glimpse at the way he had decorated the couple's Chicago home, covering the apartment with red rose petals, while also gifting Kirsten with large bouquets of the flower.

Chance later posted video footage of a private dinner he had also organized for the loved-up pair.

Meanwhile, Kirsten, who shares two young daughters with Chance, gushed about her man in a sweet tribute on her Instagram page.

"1 year down and FOREBBER TO GO! I love you...," she wrote beside a snap of the two walking back up the aisle after becoming husband and wife. "today has already been the most special... I got your back and your front till the end of time. #nevaend."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pop Smoke's Brother Flips Enraged Over Open Casket Photo

Pop Smoke's brother snapped on a fan who took an open casket photo of the late rapper and posted it online.

AllHipHop Staff

by

sammidon

Doja Cat Responds To Skin Lightening Accusations

"New f*ckin' subject, dumbasses."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Mike Tyson Had A "Good Time" Knocking Out Rapper Eminem

This is not the first time we saw a rapper want to fight Mike Tyson in a video, Will Smith aka The Fresh Prince also got lumped up in his 1989 song, "I think I can beat Mike Tyson"

AllHipHop Staff

by

Tomi504Boy

DaBaby Slaps Female At Florida Show And Gets Booed Off The Stage

DaBaby just scored another hit - on a fan! The rap star is accused of smacking a woman at his show in Florida!

AllHipHop Staff

by

RichBX

Jay Electronica Announces "Intimate" Listening Events For 'A Written Testimony' Album

Young Guru also seems to confirm that Jay-Z is heavily involved with the project.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Biggie's Daughter Tyanna Blazing Her Own Path In Fashion

Biggie's daughter T'yanna Wallace chatted up AllHipHop at the debut of her clothing line Notoriuss.

AllHipHop Staff

Future's Alleged Baby Mom Fights Rapper's Mental Exam Request

Future thinks his alleged baby mom is crazy, and says his proof is that she trapped him! Now he wants to check on her mental health, but she isn't having it!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Female Victim Blasts DaBaby For Joking About Slapping Incident

Tyronesha Laws insists the Charlotte-bred recording artist attacked the wrong person.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Meek Mill Suggests He's Being Targeted After His Jet Gets Searched For A Second Time

Previously, the Philly native claimed he was being racially profiled.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B Shares Her Reaction To The Coronavirus Outbreak

Her video has amassed 8 million views in just 10 hours.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)