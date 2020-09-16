Chargers Player Derwin James Defeats Lil Baby In 'Madden NFL' Tournament

The 24-year-old Pro Bowler also helped launch Oakley's new Prizm Gaming lenses.

(AllHipHop News) The new "Derwin James vs. The World" weekly Madden NFL tournament kicked off last night (September 15). Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James went head-to-head against Lil Baby.

The host was able to shut out Baby with a final score of 44 to 0. The Quality Control Music rap star played with his hometown team the Atlanta Falcons while James picked the Chargers.

Upcoming episodes of "Derwin James vs. The World" will feature Hip Hop artists such as Quavo of the Migos as well as other celebrities, NFL athletes, and Madden NFL competitive gamers. The show airs every Tuesday at 10 pm ET on the Madden NFL Twitch and YouTube channels.

James, EA Sports, and the Madden NFL 21 Championship Series also partnered with Oakley to unveil the sports equipment company's Prizm Gaming Lens Technology. The lenses are said to be designed to enhance performance by providing visual contrast and sharp vision.

“I rely on my Prizm Football Shield to pick up details on the field so I can make game-changing plays. It is pretty cool that the same technology is used across sports - golf, snowboarding, and now gaming," stated James. “With Prizm Gaming, I’m ready to take on the world. Who wants to play?”

“As a brand rooted in competition, we are thrilled to continue our expansion in the gaming space,” said Ben Goss, Oakley’s Global Marketing Director. “This is an industry defined by the same passion for performance that’s driven our brand for generations."

Goss added, "The launch of Prizm Gaming is the result of applying that same passion for performance while continuing to bridge the gap between physical and digital sports. We’re excited to equip gamers everywhere with the gear needed to take their game and style to the next level."