AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Chargers Player Derwin James Defeats Lil Baby In 'Madden NFL' Tournament

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The 24-year-old Pro Bowler also helped launch Oakley's new Prizm Gaming lenses.

(AllHipHop News) The new "Derwin James vs. The World" weekly Madden NFL tournament kicked off last night (September 15). Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James went head-to-head against Lil Baby.

The host was able to shut out Baby with a final score of 44 to 0. The Quality Control Music rap star played with his hometown team the Atlanta Falcons while James picked the Chargers.

Upcoming episodes of "Derwin James vs. The World" will feature Hip Hop artists such as Quavo of the Migos as well as other celebrities, NFL athletes, and Madden NFL competitive gamers. The show airs every Tuesday at 10 pm ET on the Madden NFL Twitch and YouTube channels. 

James, EA Sports, and the Madden NFL 21 Championship Series also partnered with Oakley to unveil the sports equipment company's Prizm Gaming Lens Technology. The lenses are said to be designed to enhance performance by providing visual contrast and sharp vision.

“I rely on my Prizm Football Shield to pick up details on the field so I can make game-changing plays. It is pretty cool that the same technology is used across sports - golf, snowboarding, and now gaming," stated James. “With Prizm Gaming, I’m ready to take on the world. Who wants to play?”

download

“As a brand rooted in competition, we are thrilled to continue our expansion in the gaming space,” said Ben Goss, Oakley’s Global Marketing Director. “This is an industry defined by the same passion for performance that’s driven our brand for generations."

Goss added, "The launch of Prizm Gaming is the result of applying that same passion for performance while continuing to bridge the gap between physical and digital sports. We’re excited to equip gamers everywhere with the gear needed to take their game and style to the next level."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Street Star Norbes Sues URL For $40 Million And Claims He is A Partner

One of URL's former top talent scouts claims he was actually an owner in a $40 million lawsuit against the battle rap league.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Returns To No. 1 For A Third Week

The explicit record has made an impact across the globe.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Notorious B.I.G.'s ‘King Of New York’ Crown Sells For Over $500,000 At Sotheby’s Hip Hop Auction

2Pac's teenage love letters, a “Beat Bop” vinyl, and The Wall of Boom brought in large bids too.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Tory Lanez Ex-Bodyguard Weighs In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez's old bodyguard has come forward to give his opinion on the Megan Thee Stallion shooting.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Anderson .Paak Tapped For Fortnite's Spotlight Concert Series

The 'Ventura' album creator is going virtual.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Big Sean Releases Part 1 Of ‘Making Of Detroit 2’ Docuseries

Watch BTS footage for the chart-topping effort.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Sony And Vivendi Respond To Kanye West After Threats To Stop Releasing Music

Kanye took to his Twitter account to start a war with two of the biggest record labels in the world!

AllHipHop Staff

by

Tronell

Kanye West Loses Attempt To Get On Ballot In West Virginia

Kanye West's attempt to get into the White House has been derailed once again, this time in West Virginia.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

fixxerrors

Cardi B And Offset Split Up; Cardi Files For Divorce

Is divorce in the future for Cardi B and Offset?

illseed

Cardi B. And Megan Thee Stallion Top Billboard's New Global Chart

The ladies are sitting on top of a brand new global chart just rolled out by Billboard.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ariezblog