Charlamagne Tha God Addresses 6ix9ine & Donald Trump Being Held Accountable

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
It was a big day in the rap world and the political world.

(AllHipHop News) The internet was ready to roast Charlamagne Tha God after the radio talking head sarcastically promised to perform fellatio on Tekashi 6ix9ine if the rapper beat his racketeering/firearm case. Thankfully for CTG, 6ix9ine was sentenced to 24 months for his part in the criminal offenses conducted by the Nine Trey Bloods.

Charlamagne was not done offering his opinions about Tekashi's legal situation. The Brilliant Idiots podcaster also had some thoughts on Donald Trump after the businessman-turned-politician became the third U.S. president to be impeached on the same day 6ix9ine was finding out his fate in court.

"The word of the day is ACCOUNTABILITY. Nobody is above the law and nobody can escape accountability. We are all accountable for ourselves, our success and failure [are] a result of what WE do and if you don’t make yourself accountable you will be made accountable by your circumstances. Happy Kwanzaa!!!!!!" posted Charlamagne on Instagram.

CTG's accountability message was the caption for an IG image of Trump's face photoshopped onto Tekashi's body. Donald Trump and Tekashi 6ix9ine have more than one thing in common. The current Commander in Chief and the Dummy Boy creator made countless headlines for their tendency to troll their rivals online, and they both have also been accused of sex-related crimes. 

