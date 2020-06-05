AllHipHop
Charlamagne Tha God On Conversation With Rush Limbaugh: Felt Like A Waste Of My Time

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The conservative political commentator denied the existence of white privilege.

(AllHipHop News) When Power 105.1 announced that its flagship morning show would be interviewing Rush Limbaugh, some people questioned if giving the far right-wing radio personality a platform was a good idea, especially as social unrest was spreading across the country. One of The Breakfast Club hosts is now sharing his thoughts about the conversation.

Charlamagne Tha God made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and he was asked about the discussion with Limbaugh. The South Carolina native admitted the debate, which also aired on The Rush Limbaugh Show, was probably not worth it.

“What really bothered me about that conversation is, after I left that conversation, I felt like it wasn’t productive. I have no problem talking with people from the other side, I just have to feel that that's really your truth. I don't know if I got that from Rush. It felt more like a performance," Charlamagne explained to Colbert.

He added, "A caller [on his show] asked him, 'What is white supremacy? What did Charlamagne mean when he said white supremacy, white privilege?' He broke it down so eloquently. Rush broke it down like he knew exactly what it was. So, I was like, 'Why was he playing clueless when I was having a conversation?' It didn't feel productive. It felt like a waste of my time." 

