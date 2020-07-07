AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Charlamagne Tha God Tapped To Host New Talk Show On Comedy Central

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The outspoken media figure is looking to "help move the culture forward."

(AllHipHop News) Charlamagne Tha God (born Lenard McKelvey) has been a fixture on television for a decade. After finding success as a radio personality, he hosted Charlamagne & Friends and Uncommon Sense on the MTV networks. CTG was even set to lead his own HBO show before things went south with that situation.

Vulture is reporting that Charlamagne will soon be in front of the TV cameras once again. The 42-year-old talking head from South Carolina is said to be getting his own weekly, half-hour talk show on Comedy Central. A premiere date has not been announced, but there are plans to have it ready to go by the national election in November.

“I love John Oliver every week, I love Bill Maher every week. There’s something to be said about sitting back and being able to observe everything that happened in a week, and then come in say, ‘You know what? This is what I want to touch on,'" Charlamagne told Vulture.

He added, “But I’m not going to be on here trying to rehash the whole week. Like, no. That’s not what I’m here for. I want to talk about the things that can actually impact somebody’s life, in a real way — the things that can actually help move the culture forward." 

Much like with his current gig as one of the hosts of the nationally syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God is expected to have guests on his Comedy Central program. The established media figure promises the interviews conducted on his new show will include "tough questions" for the subjects.

Charlamagne's YouTube channel also features one-on-one Q&As with celebrities, politicians, and thought leaders. Plus, he teams with comedian Andrew Schulz for The Brilliant Idiots podcast. McKelvey is also the author of two books: Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It and Shook One: Anxiety Playing Tricks on Me.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kanye West's Yeezy Company Receives Multimillion-Dollar Loan From Federal Government

PPP has been criticized for prioritizing well-financed corporations and Trump-connected companies over small businesses.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

50 Cent Talks Giving Pop Smoke Advice On Writing About Death

Steven Victor declared "justice will definitely be served" in the murder case.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

SweatVictory

Kanye West Challenging President Trump For White House In 2020

Kanye West is going to put his billions to work as he makes a run for the White House.

Mike Winslow

by

JDD

Rickey Smiley's Daughter Shot In Houston

Rickey Smiley is dealing with a family tragedy after his daughter was shot in Houston over the weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

by

$MKingpin

Jada Pinkett Smith's Mother Posts A Message Following August Alsina Scandal

Adrienne Banfield-Norris shares her thoughts on the situation.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

DerekAgain

Pharrell Premiering Gospel Series On Netflix

Pharrell Williams returned to his hometown in Virginia, to find some of the best gospel singers for a new Netflix TV series.

AllHipHop Staff

Ice Cube Gives Federal Plan For Black America

Ice Cube just introduced his comprehensive plan for Black America to follow as a guide to liberation.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Southcidal3

Trae Tha Truth Recruits T.I., Styles P, Conway, Bun B & More For “Time For Change” Charity Song

Listen to the posse cut that the Texan calls a "Black Lives Really Matter anthem."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lin-Manuel Miranda: 'Hamilton' Film Is A Love Letter To Hip Hop & Musical Theater

The composer/lyricist/playwright is presenting his award-winning show to the masses.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)