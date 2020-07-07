Charlamagne Tha God Tapped To Host New Talk Show On Comedy Central

The outspoken media figure is looking to "help move the culture forward."

(AllHipHop News) Charlamagne Tha God (born Lenard McKelvey) has been a fixture on television for a decade. After finding success as a radio personality, he hosted Charlamagne & Friends and Uncommon Sense on the MTV networks. CTG was even set to lead his own HBO show before things went south with that situation.

Vulture is reporting that Charlamagne will soon be in front of the TV cameras once again. The 42-year-old talking head from South Carolina is said to be getting his own weekly, half-hour talk show on Comedy Central. A premiere date has not been announced, but there are plans to have it ready to go by the national election in November.

“I love John Oliver every week, I love Bill Maher every week. There’s something to be said about sitting back and being able to observe everything that happened in a week, and then come in say, ‘You know what? This is what I want to touch on,'" Charlamagne told Vulture.

He added, “But I’m not going to be on here trying to rehash the whole week. Like, no. That’s not what I’m here for. I want to talk about the things that can actually impact somebody’s life, in a real way — the things that can actually help move the culture forward."

Much like with his current gig as one of the hosts of the nationally syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God is expected to have guests on his Comedy Central program. The established media figure promises the interviews conducted on his new show will include "tough questions" for the subjects.

Charlamagne's YouTube channel also features one-on-one Q & As with celebrities, politicians, and thought leaders. Plus, he teams with comedian Andrew Schulz for The Brilliant Idiots podcast. McKelvey is also the author of two books: Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It and Shook One: Anxiety Playing Tricks on Me.