AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Charlie Clips' "The Dojo" Returns With Nu Jerzey Twork And Th3 Saga In Short Film

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Charlie Clips drops a short film about a rapper struggling with his faith.

(AllHipHop News) Hip-Hop can be an incredibly vulnerable expression of art. And during the quarantine season, some rappers are tapping into their innermost beings and finding ways to articulate the angst that goes hand-in-hand with being a true artist.

Rapper and producer Charlie Clips has tapped two crews to relaunch his channel: NWX and The Four Horsemen. The name of his series is called The Dojo and both episodes have the same title and threaded theme: Good vs. Evil.

And so in the most recent episode of The Doja features Nu Jerzey Twork and Th3 Saga, who made a movie with their 11 minutes.

The synopsis of the short film explains how one rapper struggles with his faith, while the other another rapper serves as an angel, providing stability through belief.

Guess which one is which?

Each rapper crafts his dialogue in the form of conversational emceeing.

Bars and doctrine are what make this lyrical wrestling an important tool for evangelism. But what makes it an essential tool for evangelism is the honest back and forth about one of the rapper’s frustrations with God.

Theologian Rev. Nicole Duncan-Smith believes more Christians need to be transparent about conflicts with believing in a God that allows people to struggle.

“When believers articulate that they don’t understand why God allows them to suffer, they allow for a revelation of triumph and victory in their belief model that is a lot deeper than the superficial understanding that says, ‘I believe cause I am blessed.’ The question is can you believe when you are not being blessed.”

Wild ‘N Out’s Charlie Clips may be a comedian on television, but his curation of such a complicated work of art is nothing to laugh at.

We’ve waited for five years for content from the battle rapper turned content producer. Indeed, both this and the first of The Doja offerings have been worth the wait.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: XXXTentacion Alleged Killer Scared Of Dying; Writes Letter Seeking Bond

One of the men awaiting trial for allegedly killing XXXTentacion is asking a judge to spare his life from the coronavirus for the sake of his own children.

GrouchyGreg

by

Artistcrafter1738

Diddy Confirms He's Trying To Talk Dr. Dre Into A Battle

Bad Boy founder Diddy has confirmed he's in talks for what could be an epic battle against Death Row/Aftermath founder, Dr. Dre.

AllHipHop Staff

Big Sean & Ludacris Help Raise Over $300,000 For Boys & Girls Clubs COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Children, families, and workers will benefit from the philanthropic event.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Future's Alleged Baby Mother has Walked Away with Win

Future takes an L to his alleged baby mom's.

Fatima Barrie

by

Dade305mobster

Three 6 Mafia & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony To "Faceoff" On Instagram Live

Music by two of the greatest groups in Hip Hop history will be presented this week.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

RichBX

Common, Questlove and George Bush On Board For Oprah's 24-Hour Weekend Of Positivity

Oprah has call upon her high-profile friends to give fans some hope during the pandemic with a star-studded live stream, "The Call to Unite."

AllHipHop Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Talib Kweli On ‘People's Party’ Podcast, Trump Supporters & Black Star Reunion Album

The rap artist/media figure is willing to sit down with Kanye West to talk about politics.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

LaMelo, LiAngelo & Lonzo Ball Plan To Sign With Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports

The youngest brother could end up being a high draft pick this year.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Run The Jewels Break Down The Class Struggle Concept Of "Ooh LA LA" Music Video

Greg Nice and DJ Premier are featured on the track.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" Tops Hot 100 For A Fourth Week

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch's new collab breaks into the Top 10.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)