Check Out A Sneak Peek Of 50 Cent's "For Life" On ABC

(AllHipHop News) 50 Cent's highly anticipated new scripted series "For Life" will debut tonight (February 11th) on ABC.

Fif serves as the Executive Producer of the "For Life," which was inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr, who successfully fought a life sentence on his own and had the verdict overturned.

According to a synopsis for the show, the fictional character Aaron Wallace (played by Nicholas Pinnock) becomes a lawyer and starts litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn't commit.

His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves - his estranged wife and daughter - and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. "For Life" will also, through the window of his ferocious struggle and his complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden (Indira Varma), examine the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.

In addition to 50's G-Unit Film & Television, the series is being produced by Hank Steinberg, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan of Doug Robinson Productions and Isaac Wright Jr.

Take a look at a sneak peek of tonight's episode which airs at 10:00 PM.