AllHipHop
Login

Check Out A Sneak Peek Of 50 Cent's "For Life" On ABC

Mike Winslow
by

Rap star 50 Cent is debuting a new show tonight on ABC called "For Life," on the heels of the season finale of his other hit show, "Power."

(AllHipHop News) 50 Cent's highly anticipated new scripted series "For Life" will debut tonight (February 11th) on ABC.

Fif serves as the Executive Producer of the "For Life," which was inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr, who successfully fought a life sentence on his own and had the verdict overturned.

According to a synopsis for the show, the fictional character Aaron Wallace (played by Nicholas Pinnock) becomes a lawyer and starts litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn't commit.

His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves - his estranged wife and daughter - and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. "For Life" will also, through the window of his ferocious struggle and his complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden (Indira Varma), examine the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.

In addition to 50's G-Unit Film & Television, the series is being produced by Hank Steinberg, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan of Doug Robinson Productions and Isaac Wright Jr.

Take a look at a sneak peek of tonight's episode which airs at 10:00 PM.

Comments
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Blasts Artists That Are Trying To Sound Like Him
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
3
Last Reply· by
nola70121
nola70121I can't stand this fool. All in Michael Jackson catalogue stealing to D Loaf stuff. You need to pay them samples and…
Malika Haqq Reveals Rapper O.T. Genesis Is Her Baby’s Father
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
1
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDMy man OT
Lil Wayne Earns His Fifth No. 1 Album With 'Funeral'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Nicki Minaj On Not Collaborating With Kendrick Lamar Yet: He Don't Wanna Get Washed
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
5
Last Reply· by
coastwest
coastwestBusta and Em were doing the animated, voice-changing shit way before her. She's no pioneer.
Drake Bringing Ultimate Rap League To Caffeine With New Streaming Deal
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
Last Reply· by
realest357
realest357hes smart for doing this.im a fan of battle rap. Drake getting to be like 50 and Jay with investing in sure things
EXCLUSIVE: XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Loses Fight For Bond
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
1
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinStupid Jealous Ass MF's!!!!
Omarion Discusses The Public's Reaction To His Ex-Girlfriend Apryl Jones Dating His Ex-Bandmate Fizz
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Yourdaddy79
Yourdaddy79thats a real man
Ari Lennox On Apologizing To Oprah & Gayle King: My Opinion Will Always Remain
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBU@Ari: Say What You Mean, And Mean What You Say....
Chance the Rapper and G Herbo To Battle - On The Basketball Court
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
Last Reply· by
Lizzieb
LizziebPras had to pay $20,000 of his back support. Drake's dad, and my daughters dad, owes $28,000 in child support...cause I…
Pras Gets Aggressive With Photographer After Child Support Hearing
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUDamn the U.S. froze 75 mill of his money WTF.... So he can't feed his seeds. That is U.S. Bullshitt... SMH...