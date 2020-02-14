Check Out How Diddy, Blac Youngsta, Drake, Cardi & Offset & More Spent Valentine's Day

(AllHipHop News) It is Valentine’s Day and just like everyone else, Hip-Hop elites are getting their romance on.

Well, maybe not like everyone else.

Our celebrities and influencers have taken the holiday to a whole new level, making it not just a day about love, red hearts, and candy but a day where some of them can make a little moolah.

Check out how these celebrities are putting it down with their loved ones, fans, and friends.

Sean Love Combs (yes, that is the man’s real name) is having a “Love Party” where according to the flyer, everyone is invited.

Drake is setting the mood with some bubbly, as The Mod Collection from his pricey Blanc de Blancs Champagne drops right in time for loves to get lit, while they getting lit.

Cardi and Offset remain Hip-Hop’s most favorite couple as they snuggle up in bed, giggling and cooing. Offset sings ever so sweetly in his young bride’s ear— and like the stans we are, we are waiting with bated breath to see the flicks from their Chicago trip that he promises Bardi at the beginning of the video.

Another couple stunting on the gram were the Pettys. Nicki and her new beau, promise to share pics later but leave the Barbs with the couple matching in muted earth tones on this festive day.

Rappers are showing their mack game during this Black Love Day, by putting out music.

Chief Keef puts out a bop that seems to make you groove but does not inspire love and affection, contrary to Christian battle rapper Th3 Saga who drops “BeYOUtiful” to inspire women out in rapland to know their worth.

Blac Youngsta put his version of a serenade on the song "All I Want" featuring Jacquees, complete with a sexy girl and Blac dressed up like a lovesick nerd.

For a family man like DJ Khaled, his Valentine’s Day points to him celebrating the love for his children and Queen in the most elaborate way ever!

The “We The Best” King waited for them to arrive on a private jet and shares their reunion on social. The glimpse into his private-public life is endearing, but further pictures show this “Love Day” is more than just a Hallmark "get rich day" for Khaled.

Where ever you are and whomever you are there with, make sure that this Valentine’s Day is safe. #WrapItUpTigers