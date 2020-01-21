AllHipHop
Check Out The Trailer For The DJ Screw Bio-Series 'All Screwed Up'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
The story of one of the most influential music figures to come out of Texas looks to be headed to the small screen.

(AllHipHop News) There can't be a discussion about Houston Hip Hop without mentioning Robert "DJ Screw" Davis Jr. In fact, there really shouldn't be a discussion about contemporary Hip Hop without mentioning the late Texan.

DJ Screw's signature Screwed and Chopped sound not only influenced the southern region, but it was also adopted by northern rhymers such as A$AP Rocky and Drake. The life story of Robert Davis Jr. is now being presented in the form of a scripted biographical series.

All Screwed Up was co-written and directed by Isaac "Chill" Yowman. The cast features Rosha Washington (DJ Screw), Paigion Walker, Kyle Mosely, Marqus Clae, Phill Wade, Dean Will, Omete Anassi, Diamond Lyons, LaShae Boone, and Rodrick Randall. 

A description of the project reads:

All Screwed Up is a compelling new series centered around the legendary DJ Screw, born Robert Earl Davis Jr.. Not only was Screw a groundbreaking DJ, he invented a signature style that has transcended more than 2 decades of pop culture and spring-boarded the career of dozens. His slow pitched “Chopped & Screwed” technique has been featured in Academy Award & Golden Globe Award-winning films and on dozens of multi-platinum, Billboard topping songs. After discovering his signature sound in the early 90s, Robert’s popularity landed him in the middle of police harassment and a violent local beef. This dispute between two sides of America’s 4th largest city would go on to cause on of the most infamous divides in the South’s urban culture. 

DJ Screw passed away on November 16, 2000, at the age of 29. A medical examiner determined his death was the result of a codeine overdose.


 

