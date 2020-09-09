AllHipHop
Check Out The Travis Scott/McDonald's Merch Collection & Commercial

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Houston-raised rapper has a signature order at participating restaurants across the country.

(AllHipHop News) Fans of Travis Scott can now purchase a special McDonald’s meal associated with the Astroworld album creator. The partnership also features exclusive, limited-edition merchandise. 

The Golden Arches/Cactus Jack collaboration includes action figures, basketballs, pants, t-shirts, hoodies, hats, jerseys, and more items. Scott and his Cactus Jack team also designed apparel for the McDonald’s staff.

The Travis Scott + McDonald’s capsule merch collection is available at shop.travisscott.com.The Travis Scott Meal at McDonald’s includes a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, and lettuce as well as an order of medium-sized fries with BBQ Sauce and a Sprite. 

A McDonald’s television commerical featuring Scott has begun running nationwide. The internet version of the ad is currently trending at #3 on YouTube with more than 600,000 views and 27,000 likes in 18 hours.

