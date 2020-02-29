AllHipHop
Chicago Mayor Wants Jussie Smollett Prosecuted

AllHipHop Staff

After wasting millions of dollars, the City of Chicago wants Jussie Smollett to pay the price for expenses the cops exhausted trying to investigate his "fake" assault.

(AllHipHop News) Ain’t nobody messing with Jussie Smollett. Not the "Empire producers." Not the Chicago police. And most certainly not the Windy City’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot.

Mayor Lightfoot believes Jussie, who famously played Jamal Lyons on the Fox hit show, "Empire," should be held accountable for all of the outrages he caused during last year’s false report of an assault.

“He needs to face the charges.” Mayor Lightfoot said. “He committed a crime, and he needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and we are going to continue to aggressively make him accountable for the wasted police resources that went into investigating what turned out to be a total hoax.”

Though Jussie continues to maintain his innocence, he is accused of falsely claiming he was a victim of a racist and homophobic attack last year, in January.

Earlier this week, Jussie was arraigned on six new felonies charges in the case after the Cook County prosecutors dropped 16 disorderly conduct charges against the actor last year.

Jussie Smollett has already pleaded not guilty to the charges. 

