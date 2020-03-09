AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Chicago State Attorney Says Jussie Smollett's Fake Hate Crime Was A "Bad Prank"

AllHipHop Staff

The disgraced actor's attempt to have disorderly conduct charges thrown out did not go the way he had hoped.

(AllHipHop News) Jussie Smollett's efforts to have his recent disorderly charges in Chicago dropped have proved unsuccessful.

The actor stands accused of making a series of false reports to the Chicago Police Department in Illinois last January when he claimed to have been the victim of a vicious hate crime attack in the city.

However, officials insist he staged the incident against himself to gain publicity, paying brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo to pull off the beating.

Smollett pleaded not guilty to six new felony disorderly conduct charges brought against him last month and requested the dismissal of the case.

However, while lawyers for the former "Empire" star argued in an emergency petition that a judge overstepped his authority and misinterpreted the law when he ordered the appointment of a special prosecutor, Illinois Supreme Court refused to throw out the charges.

While the actor failed to get the special prosecutor removed from the case, Chicago’s State Attorney, Kim Foxx, angrily defended her decision to initially drop charges, saying his “low-level offense” was just a “prank.”

“This issue with Smollett… excuse my language, it’s bulls##t,” Foxx said during a recent appearance on The Ben Joravsky Show. “We have an abysmal homicide clearance rate; we have horrible violence; and (the attention is on) this case about a low-level offense with an actor who pulled a prank."

She added: “I’m not saying it wasn’t offensive; I’m not saying it wasn’t something that garnered our attention; but a year later, when I’m sitting with parents who are mourning the loss of their children.”

Smollett denies the charges, and recently told a cameraman he would “fight or die” his way to clearing his name. “I don’t claim to be innocent — I am innocent,” he said. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Common Is Cool With Being Labeled A Sex Symbol

Common doesn't "box himself in" when it comes to sexuality.

Fatima Barrie

by

JDD

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine's Former Gang Associate "Nuke" Appeals 17-Year Sentence

Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack is attempting to appeal a 17-year prison sentence for dealing drugs for the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

GrouchyGreg

Tea Company Fined $1 Million Over IG Ads With Cardi B. And Others

Popular Instagram tea brand Teami has been fined a hefty amount for their ads.

Fatima Barrie

DaBaby Slaps Female At Florida Show And Gets Booed Off The Stage

DaBaby just scored another hit - on a fan! The rap star is accused of smacking a woman at his show in Florida!

AllHipHop Staff

by

SlicksRebirth

First-Week Sales Projections For Lil Uzi Vert, Jhené Aiko & Megan Thee Stallion Are In

The upcoming album chart will be dominated by Hip Hop and R&B.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Blue Ivy Takes Her Daddy Jay-Z To Lakers-Clippers Game, Twitter Goes Berserk

JAY-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy Carter were courtside for a friendly father-daughter Sunday date, ending with a promise from LeBron James to send her a special gift.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

Nas Signs One Of India's Biggest Stars Raja Kumari

Nas continues to make power moves with his Mass Appeal India imprint by signing one of India's biggest rappers/singers.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

50 Cent Trolls Bow Wow For Falling During A Performance

See what the Queens-bred mogul has to say about Shad Moss.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Chop504

Wendy Williams Blasts Ashley Graham For Changing Baby's Diaper In Staples

Wendy Williams trashed model Ashley Graham after she posted a picture of herself changing a baby's crappy diaper in a Staples!

AllHipHop Staff

Nick Cannon: Our Beef "Might Have Gotten A Little Too Intense" For Eminem & 50 Cent

Do you want to see Fiddy trade jokes with Mariah Carey's ex-husband?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Cynthia Dababy