Chief Keef & Polo G To Take Part In Dreamstage Virtual Concert

The upcoming high-def experience is being dubbed the "largest Hip Hop virtual concert to date."

(AllHipHop News) Two of Chicago's top rap stars will be part of a special live event. Dreamstage is hosting Drill music innovator Chief Keef and "Pop Out" hitmaker Polo G for an exclusive concert on October 23 at 7 pm ET.

“I am excited to get back on stage and perform for my fans. Every show I do, I try to give them an experience, and October 23rd is definitely going to be an experience. Dreamstage is a new digital venue that is all about premium quality, audio, and video. Me and my bro Polo G will create a revolutionary performance," says Chief Keef.

Polo G states, "Coming from Chicago and getting to perform with Chief Keef is already amazing, but getting to do it on Dreamstage is going to take it to the next level. Our fans have never seen anything like what they are about to experience. It’s going to be crazy!”

Tickets for Dreamstage's "Chief Keef x Polo G" is currently priced at $14.99. Costs for access will increase beginning September 24. The concert from a virtual hall will be available for streaming on all mobile devices and PCs with Apple TV providing the best HD broadcast. The interactive experience includes social media integration, chat, applause, emojis, and more features.

“We are so excited to present the largest Hip Hop virtual concert to date," says Thomas Hesse, CEO of Dreamstage. "Partnering with two of the most influential artists in Hip Hop today and bringing them live into their fans’ homes."

Hesse continues, "Polo G and Chief Keef have built a huge influence on popular culture and we are thrilled to be able to present them on Dreamstage. Our premium platform will support an electrifying, close-up performance in HD quality. The artists are preparing an incredible show and we look forward to welcoming fans for a truly special and memorable experience."