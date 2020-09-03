AllHipHop
Chika Calls Out Waka Flocka For His Comments About Police Killing Black People

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The rising rapper tells the 'What The Flocka' reality show star to shut the hell up.

(AllHipHop News) Police brutality and state-sponsored violence continue to be topics of conversation across the country. Jacob Blake getting shot at in the back 7 times by Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey is one of the latest incidents to spark discussions about Black Lives Matter and police reform.

Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka Flame (born Juaquin James Malphurs) decided to share his thoughts on the ongoing fight against systemic racism in American police forces. The "No Hands" rapper chose to focus on comparing violence between individual African-Americans to law enforcement unjustly killing the citizens they are sworn to protect.  

"How can we as a community beg the police to don’t shoot but we killing each other still? We gotta ask ourself how bad do we want true freedom?" posted Waka on his Instagram page.

2020 XXL Freshmen Class member Jane Chika Oranika responded to Waka's comments. The 23-year-old, Alabama-raised emcee blasted her fellow southerner in a thread of messages on Twitter.

"Everybody of every race commits violence against each other, it is not specific to our community. What IS specific to us is having these respectability politics used as a condition for us to receive simple human decency from people who swore to serve and protect," tweeted Chika.

She added, "In simple terms, nobody else has been asked to stop killing each other if they don’t wanna be killed. This is stupid. and would only come from someone who doesn’t have the range to understand double standards. Or umm... racism?"

The "High Rises" performer went on to state, "In simpler terms, shut the hell up, Flocka. [Thanks]." Chika also covered the matter on Instagram by writing a caption that read, "@wakaflocka — shhh. Not [right now]."

