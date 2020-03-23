AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Childish Gambino Officially Releases New Album "3.15.20"

Fatima Barrie

Childish Gambino has returned with the official release of his new album.

(AllHipHop News) Last week, Donald Glover surprised fans with the release of a new Childish Gambino album. The new album was released on the website, donaldgloverpresents.com, which was presented in a continuous stream.

The album mysteriously disappeared, but thankfully, the full-length LP has been released on all streaming platforms and is entitled 3.15.20, which is named after the date of its initial release.

Featuring guest appearances from 21 Savage, Ariana Grande, and SZA, the track titles are named after the timestamp of where each song ends.

The exception to this is “Algorhythm” and “Time”. DJ Dahi, Ludwig Göransson, and Chukwudi Hodge are among the list of producers who worked on the new project.

Prior to the official release, fans came up with a tentative tracklist of the songs featured on the looped album. Donald Glover’s last studio album, Awaken, My Love!, was released in 2016.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kanye West Plays Saint And Helps Hundreds In Need

While many brothers and sisters of this world are suffering because of the coronavirus pandemic, Kanye is stepping up to do his share by helping the hungry.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Deveondi

Ice Cube's Big3 Launching Quarantined TV Tournament

The Big3 is slated to air on TV, despite the coronavirus disruption.

Fatima Barrie

Reward Offered For Information In Murder Of Tee Grizzley's Aunt

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of Tee Grizzley’s aunt’s murderer.

Fatima Barrie

EXCLUSIVE: Woman After Game's "Born To Rap" Profits To Satisfy $7 Million Judgment

Game could lose all of the proceeds from his latest album "Born To Rap" to a woman who is trying to get $7 million out of the Compton legend!

Nolan Strong

by

important _info

Wyclef Sends Blessings To Late Kenny Rogers

Wyclef sends his blessings to Kenny Rogers and dedicates a performance to him.

Fatima Barrie

Karrueche Calls Out People Calling Coronavirus The "Chinese Virus"

Donald Trump continues to use the phrase in press conferences and on Twitter.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Mellowmel

Ludacris Donates $200,000 To The Bahamas To Help Fight Coronavirus

Ludacris donates a hefty amount of money, and masks to the Bahamas to help with COVID-19.

AllHipHop Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Says Bogus Signature On Contract With Danish Rapper

Tekashi 6ix9ine admitted he took so money from a Danish rapper, but the contract has some big problems, so says his lawyer.

GrouchyGreg

Rihanna Donates $5 Million to Coronavirus Response Efforts

Rihanna gives millions to relief efforts, amid COVID-19.

AllHipHop Staff

Eliza Reign Says Future Deliberately Draining Her Money In Paternity Fight

Future is being accused of abusing the court system to force a settlement out of Eliza Reign, who claims she's the mother of his kid.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Muslim girl2020