Childish Gambino Officially Releases New Album "3.15.20"

Childish Gambino has returned with the official release of his new album.

(AllHipHop News) Last week, Donald Glover surprised fans with the release of a new Childish Gambino album. The new album was released on the website, donaldgloverpresents.com, which was presented in a continuous stream.

The album mysteriously disappeared, but thankfully, the full-length LP has been released on all streaming platforms and is entitled 3.15.20, which is named after the date of its initial release.

Featuring guest appearances from 21 Savage, Ariana Grande, and SZA, the track titles are named after the timestamp of where each song ends.

The exception to this is “Algorhythm” and “Time”. DJ Dahi, Ludwig Göransson, and Chukwudi Hodge are among the list of producers who worked on the new project.

Prior to the official release, fans came up with a tentative tracklist of the songs featured on the looped album. Donald Glover’s last studio album, Awaken, My Love!, was released in 2016.