AllHipHop
Login

Children Battling Cancer Dance To Diddy's Song & Ask Him To Join

Shirley Ju
by
-edited

Children are dancing to his timeless hit “Bad Boys For Life" in an attempt to fight cancer.

(AllHipHop News) Diddy’s love for dancing is spreading all across the States.

Now, his 2001 hit single “Bad Boys for Life” has seemed to re-emerge, providing joy and love to kids battling cancer all across the states.

Fighting All Monsters recently posted a video on Facebook asking Diddy to join the kids in dancing.

FAM’s mission statement is to bring quality support to families that haven children facing life-threatening challenges.

Their bio reads: “We are here to ease the multifaceted and unique burdens of families facing monsters. A range of FAM services have been curated to enable us to stand by families physically, financially, and emotionally. Dream fulfillments for children in treatment, bill assistance, and bereavement support for families strive to elicit some happiness and relief in the midst of dark times.”

It seems “Bad Boys for Life” has unofficially become the organization's anthem.

The video reveals kids with cancer dancing and bopping their heads, proceeding to ask the New York rap mogul to join them. Snoop Dogg even makes a cameo in the clip to ask Puff to join them. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
JDD
JDD

Nice

Lizzo Reflects On An Unbelievable Decade Of Highs and Lows
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
2
Last Reply· by
Xulsmens12
Xulsmens12The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has been introduced by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on 1 June 2015. See…
Twitter Investigates After Mariah Carey Account Tweets About Eminem's Penis
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Big Sean Declares He Is "Back Going Hard" In 2020
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Cardi B Planning Move To Africa As U.S. War With Iran Looms Over Assassination
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
13
Last Reply· by
Tayahbae
TayahbaeU say she embarrassing herself when u can't even spell off,,,ik u have a smart phone use spell check before trying to…
R. Kelly's Younger Brother Reveals The Conspiracy To Beat Child Porn Charges
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
tomie1969
tomie1969To be honest the way this legal system is, you don't know what's going to happen. Also all these washed up stars you…
R. Kelly Sex Victim Wants Singer Jailed Forever
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
tomie1969
tomie1969I'm not a lawyer and I don't claim to know anything. But I'm just saying to me it seems a lot like Bill Cosby case and…
Woman Claims Trey Songz Tried To Finger Her In Club Against Her Will
Shirley Ju
Shirley Ju
Comment
Promoter Promises To Sue DaBaby Over $30,000 Beatdown
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
Common Didn't Want To Have Kids With Angela Rye
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
7
Last Reply· by
antspeaks
antspeaksWOW!!!!! Maybe cuz I'm older and know better, but Ms.Rye is PRIME wifey and kids material. Damn Comm!!!! SMH! In an age…
Foxy Brown Blasts DJ Envy Over Comments About Her Music Career
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
11
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneI don’t know Envy’s past achievements I just know him as the last person I wanna hear from on The Breakfast Club. Always…