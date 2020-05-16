AllHipHop
Chinx's Widow Helps Others In Pursuit Of Justice For Her Later Husband

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Chinx's widow gives an update on the rap star's murder as she works to help others during the pandemic.

(AllHipHop News) Hip-Hop continues to remember the death of Queens rapper Chinx. Five years have passed, and justice regarding his murder, how he was shot, and who were the people that did the drive-by that took his life still is in flux.

As much as the community is mourning the Far Rockaway emcee, responsible for hits like "Dope House," "Feelings" and "Bodies," no one feels it like his widow, Janelli Caceres-Pickens.

Mrs. Pickens remains focused on finding who took his life.

"Thank god I'm busy with the kids and work and stuff. I don't really have the time to go into depression about it," she said. "You just have to take it how it is and keep your day going."

Authorities have picked up suspects for the crime, but they are incarcerated for different crimes. Restitution for those offenses must be fulfilled before they can even start to be tried for Chinx’s death.

“We've been going through this process for so long, it doesn't feel like five years, it still feels fresh, it still feels like it just happened," Caceres-Pickens said. "It's a lot.”

While she is pushing forward to bring justice to her man, she is also championing for others as an essential worker and medical professional for those challenged by the current coronavirus pandemic.

She currently 12-hour shifts in environmental and emergency services at a hospital helping coronavirus patients on Long Island, according to Fox 5 NY.

Janelli is an example of how in the midst of your own trauma, you can look beyond yourself and help others. Truly she has the Hip-Hop spirit. 

