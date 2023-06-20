Chlöe Bailey Performs Tina Turner Tribute At CNN’s Juneteenth Concert 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Rest In Power to the great Tina Turner” Chlöe Bailey declared ahead of her tribute performance of “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”

Chlöe Bailey paid homage to a legend performing a Tina Turner tribute to headline CNN’s “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom” concert Monday evening (Jun. 18).

The R&B singer took on a classic song from the late “Queen of Rock & Roll,” wowing the crowd with her beautiful “What’s Love Got To Do With It” rendition. Chlöe Bailey donned a retro curly wig and red and gold bodysuit as she belted out the iconic tune.

“Rest In Power to the great Tina Turner” she declared before beginning the song. “This one’s for you. I love you!” Check out her perfomance in the clip below.

Chloe was absolutely PERFECT for the Tina Turner tribute🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/OsnXfx7u4q — 👁👄👁 (@shyquariuss) June 20, 2023

Turner died at her home near Zurich, Switzerland on May 24. She was 83.

Elsewhere during the Juneteenth celebrations, Chlöe Bailey took on a classic from another era. This time the Swarm actress stepped in for Kelly Rowland, joining Nelly to perform the 2022 hit collab “Dilemma.”

Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the crowd at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre. She said the story of Juneteenth is “the story of our ongoing fight to realize America’s promise – not for some, but for all.”

The Vice President added, “I was so proud to co-sponsor a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. And as Vice President, it was my honor to stand beside our President, Joe Biden, as he signed the legislation that finally made that dream a reality.”