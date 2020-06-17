AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Chloe X Halle Address Rumors That "Busy Boy" Is About A Breakup With Diggy Simmons

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Beyoncé's protégés discuss their new album and more.

(AllHipHop News) Chloe x Halle returned on June 12 with their latest studio LP. Ungodly Hour hosts the song "Busy Boy" which had some of their fans thinking the R&B duo was focusing on a specific man.

Social media sleuths began hypothesizing that "Busy Boy" was about Chloe's rumored boyfriend Diggy Simmons. The Bailey sisters and the son of Run-DMC's Joseph "Rev Run" Simmons are all cast members on the Freeform sitcom Grown-ish.

Fans of Grown-ish began wondering if Chloe and Diggy were dating in real life since their characters on the show are in a relationship. Chloe x Halle spoke with 95.7 Jamz about Ungodly Hour, and they were asked about Diggy's possible connection to the "Busy Boy" track. 

"What I love about creating music is that we can kind of just put our experiences in the music, and that's how we share our personal lives," stated Chloe. "And it's fun because that's how our fans can kind of see what we've been dealing with. Yeah." 

Both vocalists went on to say that they are single at the moment even though Ungodly Hour is filled with lyrics about being in love and dealing with heartbreak. Chloe x Halle's latest project reached #1 on the US iTunes chart. It is projected to debut in the Top 20 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.I. Hits The Atlanta Streets To Protest Rayshard Brooks' Death; Mayor Announces Police Reforms

T.I. addressed demonstrators in the streets protesting the death of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot and killed by cops in Atlanta over the weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Wack 100's Business Targeted Over Game's $7 Million Debt

Priscilla Rainey is going after Game's manager Wack 100, who allegedly blew off a scheduled deposition over a $7 million judgment against the rapper.

Nolan Strong

by

BtchPleaze58thN8th

The Game Not Stressing Over Paying $7 Million Judgment: "Money Aint S##t"

Game's royalties have been seized, and so has his album "Born 2 Rap," but the rapper remains as defiant as ever over a $7 million judgment.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Biggdoggxl

Lil Nas X Admits Denying Being A Nicki Minaj Stan Out Of Fear He Would Be Outed As Gay

The 21-year-old rapper finally confesses to once running a Barb fan page.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Dreamville's Ari Lennox Defends Noname After J. Cole Releases "Snow On Tha Bluff" Song

"I pray more folks will appreciate and understand!!!"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Pusha T A First-Time Dad With Son Nigel Brixx

Pusha T and his wife Virginia are celebrating the birth of their new baby boy, Nigel Brixx.

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Announces New Music Is Coming

Are you looking to hear fresh tunes from the Bardi Gang leader?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

hiphopza

Ice Cube Offers Up $100k To Keep "Looters" Out Of Jail"

Ice Cube willing to pay for the damages and property stolen from a Walmart superstore in Florida.

AllHipHop Staff

by

RichBX

George Floyd's Six-Year-Old Thanks Kanye For College Funds

George Floyd's daughter expressed gratitude to Kanye for his multimillion-dollar donation to her future.

AllHipHop Staff

6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj's "Trollz" Video Reportedly Did Not Break YouTube's Hip Hop Views Record

"Paid advertising views on YouTube will no longer be considered when looking at a 24-hour record debut."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)