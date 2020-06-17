Chloe X Halle Address Rumors That "Busy Boy" Is About A Breakup With Diggy Simmons

Beyoncé's protégés discuss their new album and more.

(AllHipHop News) Chloe x Halle returned on June 12 with their latest studio LP. Ungodly Hour hosts the song "Busy Boy" which had some of their fans thinking the R & B duo was focusing on a specific man.

Social media sleuths began hypothesizing that "Busy Boy" was about Chloe's rumored boyfriend Diggy Simmons. The Bailey sisters and the son of Run-DMC's Joseph "Rev Run" Simmons are all cast members on the Freeform sitcom Grown-ish.

Fans of Grown-ish began wondering if Chloe and Diggy were dating in real life since their characters on the show are in a relationship. Chloe x Halle spoke with 95.7 Jamz about Ungodly Hour, and they were asked about Diggy's possible connection to the "Busy Boy" track.

"What I love about creating music is that we can kind of just put our experiences in the music, and that's how we share our personal lives," stated Chloe. "And it's fun because that's how our fans can kind of see what we've been dealing with. Yeah."

Both vocalists went on to say that they are single at the moment even though Ungodly Hour is filled with lyrics about being in love and dealing with heartbreak. Chloe x Halle's latest project reached #1 on the US iTunes chart. It is projected to debut in the Top 20 on the Billboard 200 chart.