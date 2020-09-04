Chloe x Halle Tap Doja Cat, City Girls & Mulatto For "Do It (Remix)"

Yung Miami responds to getting dragged for her verse on the track.

(AllHipHop News) This year has seen high-profile female rap collaborations. Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj scored a #1 record with "Say So (Remix)." Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion also topped the charts with "WAP."

R & B duo Chloe x Halle recruited three of the most talked about rap acts for a new version of their "Do It" single. The Atlanta-born singers/actresses were joined by Doja Cat, City Girls, and Mulatto on the remix.

While some social media users were celebrating the female unity presented on the song, other people continued the Hip Hop tradition of comparing the verses. Yung Miami of City Girls found herself catching a lot of criticism.

"My verse was for the kids & tik tok period 💁🏾‍♀️," tweeted Yung Miami in defense of her "Do It (Remix)" bars. She later added, "Y’all eating me up and I’m living for it 🙂😊... That’s wrong y’all said I ruined the song 😭😭😭😭 omg... Maybe it gotta grow on y’all idk😭."